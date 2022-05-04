RCB Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Becomes 2nd Player After Virat Kohli To Achieve Monumental IPL Feat

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni achieved a monumental IPL milestone on Wednesday when he walked out to play his 200th match of the tournament for the same side.

The only other player to play 200 or more games for the same side in the cash-rich league is former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli.

RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni joins Virat Kohli in elite IPL record list

While MS Dhoni is currently playing his 230th match in the IPL against RCB, 30 of those matches he played was while he represented the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017. For those two years, CSK were under suspension. Besides Dhoni, only Kohli has featured in more matches for the same franchise. The 33-year old has played in 218 matches for RCB since his debut in 2008 and has played the fourth-highest number of matches in the cash-rich tournament, only behind Dhoni himself.

When it comes to players who have played for CSK the most in IPL history, veteran Indian batter Suresh Raina is second on the list. The 35-year old, who went unsold in the IPL 2022 player auction, has played in 176 matches for the Chennai franchise. He is followed by Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (142), who gave up his captaincy just a few days back.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni is back at the helm for CSK

Legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni is back at the helm for the Chennai Super Kings after former skipper Ravindra Jadeja decided to relinquish his captaincy to focus more on his game. Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the best captains of all time, having won the IPL title on four occasions previously (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021). With the amount of success he has had, it will be no surprise if CSK manages to reach the playoffs despite languishing in ninth place at the moment in the IPL 2022 points table.

After nine matches, CSK are currently in ninth place with just six points, four points behind fourth-placed SRH, having played the same number of matches. Meanwhile, debutants Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table with 16 points under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.