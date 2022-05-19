Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match no. 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led GT currently sit at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 10 wins in 13 games, having already assured a top-two finish for themselves in the league stage.

Meanwhile, the Faf du Plessis-led RCB’s only shot at reaching the IPL 2022 Playoffs is winning against Gujarat tonight and hoping that Delhi Capitals lose against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

In order to win, RCB need one of their big three among Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to play a big knock. At the same time, Josh Hazlewood is also expected to find his way back to the wickets column, after he registered figures of 4-0-64-0 against Punjab Kings in their previous match. Pandya might also look to make changes to the playing XI by bringing in Lockie Ferguson for Alzarri Joseph and Pradeep Sangwan in place of Yash Dayal.

RCB vs GT: Toss update

Hardik Pandya won the toss and Gujarat Titans will bat first.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: Playing XI

Gujarat Titans Confirmed Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Confirmed Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

RCB vs GT Fantasy Team: Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell (capt), Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami (vice-capt), Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Fantasy Tips

RCB’s Glenn Maxwell can be chosen as the captain of the fantasy teams by the fans as he has been batting well in the season, having crossed the 30-run mark on multiple occasions. However, a big knock from him is due, which makes him a player to watch out for in Thursday’s game. He has scored a total of 228 runs and picked up five wickets so far.

Mohammed Shami has been outstanding for GT in the Wankhede, having picked up eight wickets in three matches, at a strike rate of nine at the venue. In total, Shami’s wicket tally stands at 18 in 13 games. He has an economy rate of 7.62 and contributed with the best figures of 3/25.

Dinesh Karthik has scored 285 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 192.56 this season, essaying the role of the finisher. In his last five games at the venue, he has returned with knocks of 30*, 66*, 44*, 25, and 40. He is much likely to continue his lethal batting form tonight.

Wanindu Hasaranga has filled in the gaps left behind by Yuzvendra Chahal at the start of the season. He is the second-highest wicket-taker of the season behind Chahal with 23 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 7.48. The last time he played at the Wankhede, the wrist-spinner finished with figures of 4-1-18-5 vs SRH.

Rahul Tewatia has done the finishing job for GT by scoring 215 runs in total at a strike rate of 149.30. Wriddhiman Saha has scored 281 runs in eight games for GT, including three fifties. Harshal Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Rajat Patidar are other key players in fantasy teams.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI