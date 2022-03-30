RCB Vs KKR: Bowlers Or Batters - Which Team Will Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Favour Most?

The sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to take place at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium and is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST.

While RCB lost its first game of the season against Punjab Kings, KKR will come into the match on the back of a win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Batters or bowlers - who will DY Patil Stadium favour?

The DY Patil Stadium's pitch is made of red soil, which is known to help pacers more than spinners. The ground offers a lot of bounce, which will help the quick bowlers in the early stages of the game. However, Batters are also expected to have a good game and a big score is expected in tonight's game. The ground is expected to favour both batters and bowlers given how they execute their strategies.

RCB vs RR: Who will have a bigger advantage?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders both have strong fast bowling lineups. While RCB has Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sidharth Kaul, and David Willey on their roster, KKR has Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, and Shivam Mavi. Both teams are evenly matched, but RCB will have the advantage on the bowling front due to the presence of Harshal Patel, the highest wicket-taker in last year's IPL.

However, when it comes to batting, the Kolkata Knight Riders appear to be in a better position, as they have players like Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, and Sam Billings in their squad, whereas RCB is still without Glenn Maxwell, who alone can make a big difference in the middle order if the team loses some early wickets at the top.

RCB vs KKR: Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Sidharth Kaul.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

(Image: iplT20.com/BCCI)