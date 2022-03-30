The Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 tournament. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST at the Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, March 30. Both teams are in need of a victory after losing their respective opening match. Sunrisers Hyderabad began their season with a crushing loss to Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs and will be hoping to win their first match of the campaign. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a heartbreaking loss to Punjab Kings in their first match of the IPL 2022 despite putting over 200 runs on board. Here is a look at RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction 2022, RCB vs KKR playing XI and other details.

RCB vs KKR Dream 11 prediction

Keeper – Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana

All-rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers – Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2022: RCB vs KKR pitch report

The last match that RCB played at this venue was a high scoring affair with over 400 runs being scored in total. The teams will be hoping the wicket to remain the same with batsmen from both the teams looking to capitalise and score runs on the batting paradise.

IPL 2022: RCB vs KKR fantasy tips

Faf du Plessis: The RCB skipper began his campaign with his new team with a cracking half-century. du Plessis hammered 88 runs in the last match and will be looking to carry on the form in the upcoming match against KKR as well.

Virat Kohli: The former RCB skipper looked dot be in good touch and looked to be finding his form back. He scored 44 runs in the last match and will be build on that innings and score big runs against the KKR attack.

Mohammed Siraj: The pacer has been a wicket-taking bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the powerplays and in the final overs as well. He grabbed 2 wickets in the last match and will be looking to add more wickets to his tally against KKR.

Ajinkya Rahane: The veteran batsman contributed with the bat in the opening match against CSK however he failed to score a half-century. As he looks to make a comeback into the Indian team, Rahane would want to continue his run-scoring spree in the second consecutive match as well.

Shreyas Iyer: The Mumbai cricketer started his reign as KKR skipper with a win over CSK. Even though he did not contribute much with the bat he would be hoping to get some runs on the DY Patil pitch which benefitted the batsmen in the previous game played at the venue.

RCB vs KKR playing XI

RCB probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

KKR Probable playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy