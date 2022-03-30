RCB Vs KKR: How Have The Teams Fared Against Each Other In Past? Who Has An Upper Edge?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to take on Kolkata Knights (KKR) in the upcoming match of the IPL 2022. The match between both teams will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, March 30 and will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Coming into this match both teams have had a contrasting start to their IPL 2022 campaign.

The KKR team started the tournament with a win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings with Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav doing the job for the team with bat and ball. On the other hand, RCB got off to a losing start as they were beaten by Punjab Kings in a nail-biting encounter despite, putting over 200 runs on board. Ahead of the RCB vs KKR match, let's take a look at head to head records of both teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders head to head record

Going by the current record, KKR has had the upper hand in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders fixtures winning 16 matches out of the 29 matches played between both teams. RCB on the other hand, have managed to win 13 matches and they will look to close the gap by winning the upcoming match.

In IPL 2021, both teams faced each other thrice and it was KKR who won two out of the three matches. In the League stage, both teams shared the spoils with RCB winning the first match in Chennai before KKR beat them in Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets. The last encounter was at Sharjah where KKR came out victorious by 4 wickets. The last match at this same venue played by RCB was a high scoring encounter and expect yet another, run-fest with both teams comprising of big hitters at their disposal.

RCB vs KKR squad details

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

KKR Squad: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav.