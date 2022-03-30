RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2022 Highlights: RCB Clinch Victory By 3 Wickets After A Dramatic Finish

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders- 128/10 in 18.5 overs
Andre Russell- 25 runs in 18 balls
Umesh Yadav- 18 runs in 12 balls
Sam Billings- 14 runs in 15 balls
Wanindu Hasaranga- 4/20 in 4 overs
Akash Deep- 3/45 in 3.5 overs
Harshal Patel- 2/11 in 4 overs
Royal Challengers Bangalore- 132/7 in 19.2 overs
Sherfane Rutherford- 28 runs in 40 balls
Shahbaz Ahmed- 27 runs in 20 balls
David Willey- 18 runs in 28 balls
Tim Southee- 3/20 in 4 overs
Umesh Yadav- 2/16 in 4 overs
Sunil Narine- 1/12 in 4 overs
Result: Royal Challenger Bangalore win the match by 3 wickets
Dinesh Karthik pulled the first delivery of the final over for a six and sent the next ball for a four to win the match by three wickets.
Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel both found themselves at one end in the second delivery of the 18th over, however a poor throw by Umesh Yadav made DK return to the crease safely. Harshal got the better of his nerves by hitting a four in the next delivery before sending the final delivery of the over for another boundary.
Wanindu Hasaranga was dismissed in the fifth over of the 18th over, after Russell took a running catch at mid-off.
Sheldon Jackson continued to impress with his lethal skills behind the stumps after taking a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Sherfane Rutherford on the individual score of 28 runs from 40 balls.
RCB scored four runs from the 17th over bowled by Sunil Narine and further inched closer to victory with Dinesh Karthik and Sherfane Rutherford out in the middle.
Shahbaz Ahmed walked back to the pavilion after getting dismissed in the final ball of the 16th over, bowled by the mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Shahbaz earlier reduced the margin to 28 runs required for the win by hitting a superb six-over mid-wicket.
KKR reviewed for a catch behind the wickets off Rutherford's bat in the fifth ball of the 15th over but third umpire review displayed a flat line while the ball passed the bat. RCB scored four runs off the 15th over, reducing the equation to 36 runs to win from 30 balls.
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer brought Umesh Yadav back into the attack to bowl the 14th over. Yadav immediately stopped the run of play and gave away just four runs, following the 15-run over by Russell. KKR now need 40 runs to win the match from six overs.
While Andre Russell bowled a no-ball in the second ball of the 13th over, Shahbaz Ahmed hit Russell for a six off a pull shot over the deep mid-wicket. Shahbaz hit another six in the fifth ball and took RCB's score to 85/4.
Bangalore scored eight runs off the 12th over bowled by Varun Chakravarthy following the dismissal of David Willey in the previous over.
While David Willey looked to steady RCB's ship, Sunil Narine took the wicket of David Wiley on the individual score of 18 runs of 28 balls.
David Willey hit a four in the second ball of the 10th over as RCB took their total to 59/3 at the end of the over.
Sunil Narine yet again displayed his spin magic and gave away just one run in the 9th over.
David Willey started off the eighth over by hitting Varun Chakravarthy for a four in the first ball, before Rutherford smacked a six in the third ball. RCB completed 8 overs of the chase of 129 runs with 52/3 on the scoreboard.
After the eventful sixth over, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer introduced Sunil Narine into the attack in the seventh over, as he slowed down proceedings by giving away just four runs.
RCB were awarded five runs off a wide in the fourth delivery of the chase before David Willer hit a beautiful four in the fifth ball. RCB scored 11 runs off the over and ended the powerplay with 36/3 on the scoreboard.
After losing Virat Kohli's wicket in the first ball of the third over, RCB scored 5 runs from the over before Sherfane Rutherford managed to score two runs from the final ball of the fourth over. David Willey scored 1 runs off the final ball of the 5th over.
Faf du Plessis was dismissed by Tim Southee in the final delivery of the second over after he hit the previously delivery for a four. RCB stand at 17/2 in two overs. Umesh Yadav dismissed Virat Kohli in the first ball of the 3rd over and gave KKR the opportunity for a comeback in the game.
After Anuj Rawat's dismissal in the third delivery of the first over, Virat Kohli hit two consecutive boundaries to score his first runs of the match.
Umesh Yadav continued his blissful form from KKR's last game and dismissed Anuj Rawat for a duck in the third delivery of the first over.
RCB wrist-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga received the purple cap as his effort of 4/20 against KKR took his wicket tally in the tournament to five wickets.
Akash Deep bowled a full toss to Umesh Yadav to start the 19th over, while Yadav punished him by smacking it for a six over the wide long-on. After two dot balls, Yadav hit another four in the fourth ball after a midfield by Hasaranga. However, the bowler had the last laugh and removed Umesh Yadav in the fifth ball.
Umesh's wicket resulted in KKR getting bowled out on the score of 128/10 as RCB will have to chase 129 runs in 20 over with a required run rate of fewer than seven runs per over.
Varun Chakravarthy hit Harshal Patel for two fours in the 18th over and took the score to 118/9 in 18 overs.
KKR scored six runs from the 17th over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj and took their score to 110/9.
Harshal Patel gave away his runs of the night in form of singles in the first three deliveries of the 15th over before finishing it with three consecutive dot balls.
Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Tim Southee in the third delivery of the 15th over and completed his four-wicket haul. KKR stand at 101/9 after 15 overs. Hasaranga completed his quota of four overs with the figures of 4/20.
Harshal Patel bowled four beautiful dot balls to start the 14th over, before dismissing Andre Russell in the fifth delivery. Harshal gave away 0 runs in the over as the over turned out to be his second wicket-maiden in a row. KKR have scored 99 runs after losing eight wickets in 14 overs.
Andre Russell hit Shahbaz Ahmed for a six into the stands at the deep midwicket in the second delivery of the 13th over, before hitting another six in the fourth ball. KKR scored 16 runs in total from the 13th over.