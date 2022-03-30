Last Updated:

RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2022 Highlights: RCB Clinch Victory By 3 Wickets After A Dramatic Finish

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first. RCB won the match by 3 wickets following a dramatic finish by Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL 2022

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

23:29 IST, March 30th 2022
IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Final Scorecard

First Innings-

Kolkata Knight Riders- 128/10 in 18.5 overs

Andre Russell- 25 runs in 18 balls

Umesh Yadav- 18 runs in 12 balls

Sam Billings- 14 runs in 15 balls

Wanindu Hasaranga- 4/20 in 4 overs

Akash Deep- 3/45 in 3.5 overs

Harshal Patel- 2/11 in 4 overs

Second Innings-

Royal Challengers Bangalore- 132/7 in 19.2 overs

Sherfane Rutherford- 28 runs in 40 balls

Shahbaz Ahmed- 27 runs in 20 balls

David Willey- 18 runs in 28 balls

Tim Southee- 3/20 in 4 overs

Umesh Yadav- 2/16 in 4 overs

Sunil Narine- 1/12 in 4 overs

Result: Royal Challenger Bangalore win the match by 3 wickets

23:21 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB wins by three wickets as DK and Harshal prosper

Dinesh Karthik pulled the first delivery of the final over for a six and sent the next ball for a four to win the match by three wickets.

23:17 IST, March 30th 2022
It's all happening in the 18th over of the RCB vs KKR match

Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel both found themselves at one end in the second delivery of the 18th over, however a poor throw by Umesh Yadav made DK return to the crease safely. Harshal got the better of his nerves by hitting a four in the next delivery before sending the final delivery of the over for another boundary. 

23:09 IST, March 30th 2022
IPL 2022: KKR make a comeback; Dismiss two batters in an over

Wanindu Hasaranga was dismissed in the fifth over of the 18th over, after Russell took a running catch at mid-off.

23:09 IST, March 30th 2022
Rutherford dismissed courtesy of a brilliant catch by Sheldon Jackson

Sheldon Jackson continued to impress with his lethal skills behind the stumps after taking a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Sherfane Rutherford on the individual score of 28 runs from 40 balls. 

23:03 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB reduce the equation to 24 required for the win in 18 balls

RCB scored four runs from the 17th over bowled by Sunil Narine and further inched closer to victory with Dinesh Karthik and Sherfane Rutherford out in the middle.

22:58 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB 101/5 in 16 overs after Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal

Shahbaz Ahmed walked back to the pavilion after getting dismissed in the final ball of the 16th over, bowled by the mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Shahbaz earlier reduced the margin to 28 runs required for the win by hitting a superb six-over mid-wicket.

22:50 IST, March 30th 2022
Bangalore inching towards the victory; Need 36 runs to win in 30 balls

KKR reviewed for a catch behind the wickets off Rutherford's bat in the fifth ball of the 15th over but third umpire review displayed a flat line while the ball passed the bat. RCB scored four runs off the 15th over, reducing the equation to 36 runs to win from 30 balls.

22:42 IST, March 30th 2022
Bangalore needs 40 runs to win in 36 balls

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer brought Umesh Yadav back into the attack to bowl the 14th over. Yadav immediately stopped the run of play and gave away just four runs, following the 15-run over by Russell. KKR now need 40 runs to win the match from six overs.

22:37 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB 85/4 in 13 overs after Shahbaz smacks two sixes off Russell's over

While Andre Russell bowled a no-ball in the second ball of the 13th over, Shahbaz Ahmed hit Russell for a six off a pull shot over the deep mid-wicket. Shahbaz hit another six in the fifth ball and took RCB's score to 85/4.

22:31 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB 70/4 in 12 overs vs KKR

Bangalore scored eight runs off the 12th over bowled by Varun Chakravarthy following the dismissal of David Willey in the previous over.

22:25 IST, March 30th 2022
Sunil Narine dismisses David Willey in the 11th over

While David Willey looked to steady RCB's ship, Sunil Narine took the wicket of David Wiley on the individual score of 18 runs of 28 balls.

22:21 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB score 59/3 after 10 overs of their chase of 129 runs

David Willey hit a four in the second ball of the 10th over as RCB took their total to 59/3 at the end of the over.

22:13 IST, March 30th 2022
IPL 2022: Bangalore score 53/3 in 9 overs against Kolkata

Sunil Narine yet again displayed his spin magic and gave away just one run in the 9th over.

22:09 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB 52/3 in 8 overs vs KKR; Need 77 runs to win

David Willey started off the eighth over by hitting Varun Chakravarthy for a four in the first ball, before Rutherford smacked a six in the third ball. RCB completed 8 overs of the chase of 129 runs with 52/3 on the scoreboard.

22:06 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB 40/3 in 7 overs vs KKR; Look to resurrect the chase

After the eventful sixth over, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer introduced Sunil Narine into the attack in the seventh over, as he slowed down proceedings by giving away just four runs.

22:01 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB finish powerplay with 36/3 on the scoreboard

RCB were awarded five runs off a wide in the fourth delivery of the chase before David Willer hit a beautiful four in the fifth ball. RCB scored 11 runs off the over and ended the powerplay with 36/3 on the scoreboard.

21:54 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB look to recover with 25/3 on the board in 5 overs vs KKR

After losing Virat Kohli's wicket in the first ball of the third over, RCB scored 5 runs from the over before Sherfane Rutherford managed to score two runs from the final ball of the fourth over. David Willey scored 1 runs off the final ball of the 5th over.

21:43 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB 17/3 in 2.1 overs vs KKR as Faf du Plessis & Virat Kohli gone in consecutive balls

Faf du Plessis was dismissed by Tim Southee in the final delivery of the second over after he hit the previously delivery for a four. RCB stand at 17/2 in two overs. Umesh Yadav dismissed Virat Kohli in the first ball of the 3rd over and gave KKR the opportunity for a comeback in the game. 

21:36 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB 10/1 in 1 over as Kohli announces himself in style

After Anuj Rawat's dismissal in the third delivery of the first over, Virat Kohli hit two consecutive boundaries to score his first runs of the match.

21:33 IST, March 30th 2022
KKR off to a flying start as Umesh dismisses Anuj Rawat for a duck

Umesh Yadav continued his blissful form from KKR's last game and dismissed Anuj Rawat for a duck in the third delivery of the first over.

21:30 IST, March 30th 2022
IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR- Top Performers of the first innings
  • Wanindu Hasaranga starred for RCB in the first innings of the match against KKR by finishing with the mouth-watering figures of 4/20 in 4 overs.
  • Harshal Patel bowled two wicket-maiden to start his spell in the match and finished with the figures of 2/11 in 4 overs. 
  • Akash Deep also stepped up to the occasion by taking three wickets in 3.5 overs after giving away 45 runs.
  • Andre Russell scored a total of 25 runs in 18 balls with the help of three massive sixes and a four before getting out.
  • Umesh Yadav was the second-highest run-scorer for KKR, having scored 18 runs off 12 balls with the help of two fours and a six.
21:22 IST, March 30th 2022
Wanindu Hasaranga gets the purple cap

RCB wrist-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga received the purple cap as his effort of 4/20 against KKR took his wicket tally in the tournament to five wickets.

21:18 IST, March 30th 2022
KKR bowled out on 128 as Akash Deep grabs his 3rd wicket of the night

Akash Deep bowled a full toss to Umesh Yadav to start the 19th over, while Yadav punished him by smacking it for a six over the wide long-on. After two dot balls, Yadav hit another four in the fourth ball after a midfield by Hasaranga. However, the bowler had the last laugh and removed Umesh Yadav in the fifth ball. 

Umesh's wicket resulted in KKR getting bowled out on the score of 128/10 as RCB will have to chase 129 runs in 20 over with a required run rate of fewer than seven runs per over.

21:11 IST, March 30th 2022
Rare good over for KKR as Varun hits two boundaries

Varun Chakravarthy hit Harshal Patel for two fours in the 18th over and took the score to 118/9 in 18 overs.

21:07 IST, March 30th 2022
KKR 110/9 in 17 overs vs RCB

KKR scored six runs from the 17th over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj and took their score to 110/9.

21:02 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB vs KKR: Kolkata hanging by a thread with 104/9 on the board in 16 overs

Harshal Patel gave away his runs of the night in form of singles in the first three deliveries of the 15th over before finishing it with three consecutive dot balls.

20:57 IST, March 30th 2022
IPL 2022: No relief for KKR as Hasaranga completes his four-wicket haul

Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Tim Southee in the third delivery of the 15th over and completed his four-wicket haul. KKR stand at 101/9 after 15 overs. Hasaranga completed his quota of four overs with the figures of 4/20.

20:50 IST, March 30th 2022
RCB vs KKR: Kolkata in further trouble after losing Russell's wicket

Harshal Patel bowled four beautiful dot balls to start the 14th over, before dismissing Andre Russell in the fifth delivery. Harshal gave away 0 runs in the over as the over turned out to be his second wicket-maiden in a row. KKR have scored 99 runs after losing eight wickets in 14 overs.

20:45 IST, March 30th 2022
KKR 99/7 in 13 overs vs RCB as Russell looks to resurrect the innings

Andre Russell hit Shahbaz Ahmed for a six into the stands at the deep midwicket in the second delivery of the 13th over, before hitting another six in the fourth ball. KKR scored 16 runs in total from the 13th over.

