RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2022 Highlights: RCB Clinch Victory By 3 Wickets After A Dramatic Finish

Akash Deep bowled a full toss to Umesh Yadav to start the 19th over, while Yadav punished him by smacking it for a six over the wide long-on. After two dot balls, Yadav hit another four in the fourth ball after a midfield by Hasaranga. However, the bowler had the last laugh and removed Umesh Yadav in the fifth ball.

Umesh's wicket resulted in KKR getting bowled out on the score of 128/10 as RCB will have to chase 129 runs in 20 over with a required run rate of fewer than seven runs per over.