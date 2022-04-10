RCB Vs MI: 26-year-old Pitch Invader Gives Fist Bumps To Rohit & Virat, Gets Arrested

Unusual scenes were witnessed during match no. 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a 26-year-old man invaded the match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The incident took place during the second innings of the match when the man jumped the barriers and ran into the field and gave fist bumps to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, the man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Sunday for invading the pitch and stopping the play.

The who man was initially booked by the police for trespassing and creating ruckus, has been identified as Dashrath Jadhav a 26-year-old resident of Khandala taluka in Satara district. The incident took place between 10:30 PM and 10:45 PM on Saturday, when RCB were chasing the target of 152 runs set by Mumbai.

As per the in-charge of Talegaon Dabhade police station, inspector Madhukar Sawant, an FIR has been registered against Jadhav under Sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

IPL 2022: MI vs RCB

On the match front, RCB earned their third consecutive victory of IPL 2022 by sealing a 7-wicket win over MI. In the first innings, Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 37 balls, alongside individual scores of 26 runs from Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, helped MI set a target of 152 runs for RCB.

The RCB bowlers were brilliant with the ball as Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga returned with figures of 2/23 and 2/28 respectively in their quota of four overs. Akash Deep grabbed one wicket for RCB while Tilak Varma was run-out.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, RCB had a strong start as skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat stitched a 50-run stand before the skipper’s dismissal. Rawat went on to score 66 runs off 47 balls with the help of six sixes and two fours, before getting run-out. Former skipper Kohli also returned to form with a 48-run knock in 35 balls, with the help of four fours but was denied his half-century as Dewald Brevis dismissed him through an lbw.

However, RCB marched to victory in the 18th over after Glenn maxwell hit two consecutive fours in his first match of IPL 2022. In the meantime, Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on an individual score of seven runs. Rawat was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock that powered RCB to victory.

(Image: Disney+Hotstar/BCCI/Twitter)