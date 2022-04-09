Last Updated:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Can MI Get First Win?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022: The RCB vs MI match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST, from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. In order to follow minute to minute live score updates, match moments and Dream11 predictions ahead of the match, follow Republic World.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
IPL 2022: RCB vs MI live updates

Image: IPL/BCCI, PTI

pointer
17:55 IST, April 9th 2022
IPL 2022: RCB captain Faf du Plessis & Hesson heap praise on Dinesh Karthik

Ahead of the all-important RCB vs MI clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson hailed Dinesh Karthik for his finishing abilities after he almost singlehandedly helped defeat RR in the previous match.

 

pointer
17:41 IST, April 9th 2022
IPL 2022: Will Glenn Maxwell return to RCB's starting 11 tonight?

With Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter handle releasing a video of star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hitting balls all around the park during a practice session, it is expected that he will play against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians tonight.

 

pointer
17:26 IST, April 9th 2022
RCB vs MI: Can Harshal Patel again make the difference against Mumbai Indians?

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has a staggering strike rate of 10.20 against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. His previous spells also include a hat-trick and a fifer. It remains to be seen if the 31-year old will once again prove to be the difference maker.

 

pointer
17:26 IST, April 9th 2022
IPL 2022: RCB vs MI squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

pointer
17:26 IST, April 9th 2022
IPL 2022: RCB vs MI Dream11 predictions

Ahead of match 18 of IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians, here is a look at our RCB vs MI Dream11 predictions:

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Dewald Brevis, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

pointer
17:26 IST, April 9th 2022
IPL 2022: How to watch RCB vs MI live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch IPL 2022 live on the Star Sports Network. As for the RCB vs MI live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams and the IPL.

Tags: IPL 2022, RCB vs MI, IPL Live Score
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND