Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Can MI Get First Win?

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI, PTI
Ahead of the all-important RCB vs MI clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson hailed Dinesh Karthik for his finishing abilities after he almost singlehandedly helped defeat RR in the previous match.
Calmness, Confidence and Clarity - we’ve seen this aplenty in Dinesh Karthik, the finisher. Here’s a look back at what Faf, Mike and DK had to say on his little journey so far in #IPL2022.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/rmUSBEpvYD— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2022
With Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter handle releasing a video of star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hitting balls all around the park during a practice session, it is expected that he will play against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians tonight.
He’s back and he’s raring to go! Here’s a minute of Maxwell sending balls to the orbit at practice. Drop a 🤩 if you can’t wait to see Maxwell’s magic unfold this #IPL2022.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/NwUNlkvrhd— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2022
Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has a staggering strike rate of 10.20 against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. His previous spells also include a hat-trick and a fifer. It remains to be seen if the 31-year old will once again prove to be the difference maker.
A hat-trick ✅— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2022
A fifer ✅
Harshal’s record against MI is absolutely phenomenal with a strike rate of 1️⃣0️⃣.2️⃣0️⃣! 🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/wET5FOsVPD
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
Ahead of match 18 of IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians, here is a look at our RCB vs MI Dream11 predictions:
Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik
Batters: Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav
All-rounders: Dewald Brevis, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)
Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj
Cricket fans in India can watch IPL 2022 live on the Star Sports Network. As for the RCB vs MI live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams and the IPL.