RCB Vs PBKS: Punjab Defeat Bengaluru By 5 Wickets To Kickstart IPL 2022 Campaign In Style

Punjab Kings kicked off their Indian Premier League 2022 campaign in fashion on Sunday by earning a five wickets triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match gained significance as it featured the captaincy debut of Faf du Plessis for RCB and Mayank Agarwal for PBKS, alongside the debut of 11 cricketers for their respective franchises. Faf du Plessis kicked off the match in style by scoring an impressive knock of 88 runs. However, the batter's efforts went in vain as RCB ended up on the losing side, following a poor display by the bowling unit, alongside a match-winning unbeaten partnership of 52 runs in 25 balls between Punjab Kings' batters Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan.

The match commenced with newly-appointed skipper Mayank winning the toss for Punjab Kings and choosing to bowl first. Skipper Faf and youngster Anuj Rawat opened the innings for RCB in their tournament opener. While the skipper looked sluggish at the beginning of his innings, Rawat hit six and two fours, scoring 21 runs off 20 balls, before becoming the first wicket to fall in the night. Former skipper Virat Kohli joined du Plessis in the middle and both batters added 118 runs off 61 balls.

Faf du Plessis' stylish knock not enough for RCB's win

du Plessis scored 88 runs off 57 runs during his knock, which included seven sixes and three boundaries. Kohli scored 41* runs off 29 balls during his outing, as Dinesh Karthik played a cameo knock of 32 runs off 14 balls aided by three fours and as many sixes. Chahar dismissed Rawat early in the innings while Arshdeep Singh removed Faf du Plessis, who had a memorable debut match for RCB. Bangalore finished the innings at 205/2 and set a high-scoring target for PBKS.

In the second innings, Mayank and Shikhar Dhawan gave Punjab a strong start by scoring 71 runs off 43 balls for the first wicket stand. The skipper returned to the dugout after getting dismissed in the eighth over on the individual score of 32 runs. Dhawan went on to score 43 runs off 29 balls, Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 43 runs off 22 balls, while Liam Livingstone scored 19 runs off 10 balls. Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith remained unbeaten on 24 and 25 runs respectively to take Punjab through to the victory with five wickets and six balls remaining in their hands.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)