RCB Vs PKBS, IPL 2022 Highlights: Punjab March To Victory By 5 Wickets With An Over Left

Odean Smith was awarded the player of the match award for his match-winning knock of 25* runs in eight balls.
Following the loss by five wickets on his captaincy debut for RCB, Faf du Plessis said, "We probably dropped Odean on 10, and he's a really powerful hitter. You need to hold on to your chances. Cliche: catches win matches. Dew out there, small margins. Punjab had a really good powerplay. Ball skidded more in the second innings. I know what Odean Smith can do to you so you need to hold on to your chances. (on his own batting) I thought it was quite tough in the beginning. The ball was swinging. Pleasing to get through".
After the onslaught by Odean Smith in the 18th over, Shahrukh Khan also joined the party and scored 12 runs off the 19th over to earn the victory for Punjab by five wickets and with six balls remaining. Smith remained unbeaten on 25 runs off eight balls, with Shahrukh on 24* runs off 20 balls.
Allrounder Odean Smith made the most of out of his dropped catch in the 17th over by starting off the 18th over by Siraj with a six. While the second delivery was wide, Smith dislodged the next two balls for a four and six. The over finished with Smith hitting another six and PBKS on 195/5, requiring 11 runs to win from 12 balls.
Punjab Kings scored five runs off the eighth over, which also included two wides. Odean Smith found a life line in the fourth delivery of the over as Anuj Rawat dropped him.
Shahrukh Khan hit a six in the fifth ball of the 16th over, which was the only runs scored in the over by Hasaranga. PBKS stand at 162/5 in 16 overs, with 44 runs required to win in 30 balls.
Liam Livingstone hit a brilliant six in the third delivery off the 15th over, which began after a drinks break. However, Akash Deep was quick to reply and sent back the English batter in the fifth ball of the over. At the same time, Anuj Rawat completed the catch with another brilliant effort. PBKS now need 50 runs to win the match with five overs remaining.
Punjab batters Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone added 17 runs off the 13th over being bowled by Hasaranga before Mohammed Siraj took two consecutive wickets in the first two deliveries on the 14th over. Hasaranga was the first batter to fall, followed by Raja Bawa. Punjab scored six runs and lost two wickets off the nine-ball over by Siraj, which also included three wides. PBKS find themselves at 145/4 after 14 overs.
Shikhar Dhawan flicked a six to start the second half of Punjab's chase before giving the strike back to Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan batter hit a four off the 11th over's third delivery before finishing the over with a six. Punjab added 19 tuns off the 11th over.
Last season's purple cap winner, Harshal Patel dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in the second ball of the 12th over to reduce Punjab to 118/2 in 11.2 overs. Dhawan scored 43 runs off 29 balls during his knock. Punjab stood at 122/2 after 12 overs of their chase.
New batter Rajapaksa hit a six in the third delivery of the ninth over, as PBKS hit a total of nine runs from the over. The Sri Lankan batter hit a six and a four in the next over to showcase his big-hitting skills. PBKS find themselves at 97/1 after 10 overs, with 109 runs required to win the match.
Punjab scored eight runs off the seventh over being bowled by Akash Deep, which included a four by Shikhar Dhawan in the fourth ball. Wanindu Hasaranga bowled his first over of the night in the next over and immediately dismissed Mayank Agarwal on the individual score of 32 runs off 24 balls. Agarwal hit two fours and two sixes during his knock. Punjab find themselves at 75/1 at the end of eight overs.
Mayank Agarwal started the fifth over by hitting a six, before giving the strike to Dhawan. The left-handed opener hit a four in the third delivery of the over, as Dinesh Karthik missed a stumping chance in the fifth ball. Dhawan finished the over by hitting another four to David Willey.
The final over of the powerplay being bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed started with Agarwal taking a single before Dhawan hit a four in the next ball by dancing down the track. Karthik had another chance to get the wicket of Dhawan in the third delivery, however, failed despite a brilliant effort. PBKS stood at 63/0 at the end of the powerplay.
Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan exchanged four singles and a double in the 3rd over to take Punjab's score to 28/0 at the end of three overs.
Agarwal hit the first six of the innings in the third delivery of the fourth over, before sending the fifth ball for another boundary. Punjab stood at 42/0 in four overs.
Skipper Mayank Agarwal hit the first runs for PBKS by taking a single off the first ball of the innings. PBKS finished the first over being bowled by David Wiley with 7/0 on the scoreboard as Shikhar Dhawan hit the first boundary of the innings in the final delivery.
Mohammed Siraj started the bowling from the other end, as a wide in the third delivery awarded Punjab five runs. Agarwal hit his first boundary of the night in the fifth ball of Siraj's over before Siraj bowled another wide which again went for a four. PBKS stood at 22/0 at the end of the second over.
Virat Kohli took a single off the first delivery of the first ball of the 19th over, before Karthik hit a six and a four off the next two deliveries. In the process, RCB crossed the 200-run mark. Karthik hit another four off Sandeep Sharma's bowling, before the over ended with a bye. RCB finished the innings with 205/2 runs on the board.
After losing the wicket of skipper Faf du Plessis in the first ball of the over, Dinesh Karthik walked out to bat for RCB and took the strike, as per the new rules implemented in the IPL. The rules require the new batter to take strike if the previous batter was dismissed through a catch, even if both batters crossed ends.
Karthik hit a six and a four to start off the 19th over, being bowled by Odean Smith. He hit another six in the fifth delivery as RCB finished the over with 189/2 on the board
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli exchanged singles in the first two deliveries on the 16th over, before the skipper hit a six in the third delivery to take RCB across the 150-run mark. The 16th over finished with du Plessis hitting his seventh six of the night. The skipper hit another four in the next over, as both batter exchanged singles and a double to take RCB's score to 168/1 at the end of the 17th over. However, Arshdeep Singh dismissed du Plessis in the first ball of the 18th over, as Shahrukh Khan completed the catch after earlier dropping the same batter.
Faf du Plessis started off the 14th over of the first innings by hitting two consecutive sixes and talking his tally of sixes to a total of five. Virat joined the part by hitting a six off the fifth delivery of the over. Both batters added six runs from the 15 over being bowled by Rahul Chahar after exchanging singles. RCB fins themselves at 142/1 with five overs to go in the innings.
Faf du Plessis was quick to change gears and hit his fifty in 41 balls. While Kohli started the 13th over with a boundary, du Plessis hit a four and two consecutive sixes in the third, fourth and fifth delivery of the over respectively. RCB finished the 13th over with 115/1 on the board.
RCB scored eight runs off the 11th over of the match, before scoring 14 runs off the 12th over, which also included the first six of the match for Faf du Plessis. du Plessis has scored 35 runs off 38 balls, alongside Kohli at 17 runs off 14 balls as the game entered the 13th over in the first innings.
Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli got off the mark in the second delivery of the seventh over as RCB added four runs off the eighth over. Kohli and du Plessis added three runs off the ninth over to take their total of 57/1. Kohli further took two consecutive doubles to start the 10th over, before hitting his first six of the season in the fourth delivery of the 10th over. RCB find themselves at 69/1 after the completion of 10 overs.
RCB lost their first wicket of the match in the final delivery of the seventh over being bowled by Rahul Chahar. The ball was tossed up quicker, which dipped on the batter and spun through him towards the on-side, and knocked the stumps. Virat Kohli walked out to bat at no. 3 for RCB, as they finished 7th over with 50/1 on the board.
Royal Challengers Bangalore finished the powerplay with 41 runs on the board after Anuj Rawat hit consecutive fours off the final two deliveries of the sixth over. Faf du Plessis is batting on the other end on the score of 10* runs off 19 balls.
Shahrukh Khan dropped RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on the score of 7 runs in the fourth delivery of the 4th over, which could prove costly for PBKS later in the match. du Plessis pulled a short ball by Odean Smith, before Shahrukh dropped him at the mid-wicket. RCB added six runs off the 5th over after scoring just two runs from the 4th over.
The second over of the RCB vs PBKS match started with a wide ball down the leg side by Arshdeep Singh, which went towards the boundary, as five runs were added to RCB's total. Another four were scored by RCB in form of a leg bye in the second delivery, as RCB earned 11 runs off the second over.
Skipper Faf du Plessis scored a boundary off the second ball of the third over being bowled by Sandeep Sharma, which was the first boundary off the bat in the match. Anuj Rawat also joined the skipper and banged the first six of the match by sending Sandeep's fourth ball up and above the long-on boundary. RCB find themselves at 23/0 after scoring 11 runs off the 3rd over.
Sandeep Sharma opened the bowling for Punjab Kings in his 100th IPL appearance, while skipper Faf du Plessis and youngster Anuj Rawat opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. du Plessis took a single off the fifth delivery of the first over to open RCB's run tally in IPL 2022.
PBKS Playing XI- Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
RCB Playing XI- Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep