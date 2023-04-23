RCB Vs RR: Virat Kohli Takes Hilarious Self Dig On Leading RCB For 2nd Time In IPL 2023

RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli provided a treat to Bengaluru fans by walking out for the coin toss ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match, as the captain of his side for the second time thgis season. Having returned to captaincy in the last game against Punjab Kings due to Faf du Plessis’ injury, Kohli had to don the skipper's hat once again. Interestingly, he took an epic dig at himself while speaking at the toss.

Speaking ahead of the match, Virat Kohli mentioned how he has become used to with not winning the toss as a captain. “It was pretty easy to choose, we'd have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn't say that to Sanju, but I'm very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted,” Kohli said.

“Mike Hesson asked me, 'what are you feeling?' I said, 'nothing that I'm used to!' The only thing I was thinking about the toss! My toss record hasn't been great,” the stand-in captain added.

Interestingly, du Plessis went on to score another important half-century despite not featuring in the Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI for the IPL 2023 match. Playing as an impact player against Rajasthan Royals, the regular skipper hit 62 runs in 39 balls at a strike rate of 158.97. While Kohli was dismissed on a golden duck, Glenn Maxwell hit 77 runs off 44 balls as RCB reached 189/9 in the first innings.

RCB vs RR: Full squads for IPL 2023 Match 32

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore