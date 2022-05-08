Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match No. 54 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. The match is scheduled to take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, starting at 3:30 p.m. IST. Both sides will be eager to register a win in tonight's match in order to keep their qualifying hopes alive. While RCB are ranked No. 4 on the points table, SRH is placed No. 6 on the table.

SRH vs RCB: Pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium is known as a batter's heaven because of the batting-friendly conditions. Given the proportions of the venue and the surfaces of the stadium, the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad is predicted to be a high-scoring thriller. The Wankhede surface also has a lot of bounce, which can help fast bowlers. The team that wins the coin toss will almost certainly choose to bowl first.

SRH vs RCB: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), Rahul Tripathi, Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, W Hasaranga

SRH vs RCB: Playing XIs

Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

SRH vs RCB: Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Kane Williamson, 2. Abdul Samad, 3. Umran Malik, 4. Washington Sundar, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. T Natarajan, 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8. Priyam Garg, 9. Rahul Tripathi, 10. Abhishek Sharma, 11. Kartik Tyagi, 12. Shreyas Gopal, 13. Jagadeesha Suchith, 14. Aiden Markram, 15. Marco Jansen, 16. Romario Shepherd, 17. Sean Abbott, 18. R Samarth, 19. Shashank Singh, 20. Saurabh Dubey, 21. Vishnu Vinod, 22. Glenn Phillips, 23. Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

