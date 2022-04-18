RCB's Dinesh Karthik Achieves Big IPL Feat; Now Second Only To MS Dhoni In Elite List

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik achieved the milestone of contributing to over 150 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League. During the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 match on Saturday, the 36-year-old RCB keeper completed the dismissals of Rovman Powell and Shardul Thakur by taking catches. In the process, Karthik reached to the tally of 151 dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the tournament and solidified his second place in the elite list, which is led by legendary keeper MS Dhoni.

Former CSK skipper Dhoni has 164 dismissals to his credit in 226 matches, while Karthik has played 219 matches so far. Meanwhile, Dhoni’s tally includes 125 catches and 39 stumpings and Karthik’s tally includes 119 catches and 32 stumpings. Dhoni and Karthik are followed by Robin Uthappa, Wriddhiman Saha and Parthiv Patel respectively.

Dinesh Karthik's heroics for RCB with the bat

Other than his heroics for RCB behind the stumps in the IPL 2022, Karthik has proved to be a worthy addition to the squad, courtesy of his batting skills. During the RCB vs DC match, Karthik scored 66* runs in 34 balls, with the help of five fours and five sixes, which proved to be a match-winning knock after the game. Courtesy of his half-century, RCB reached the first innings total of 189 runs at the loss of five wickets. Alongside Karthik, allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed scored an unbeaten knock of 32 runs in 21 balls, while Glenn Maxwell earlier scored 55 runs in 34 balls with the help of two sixes and seven fours.

What else happened during the RCB vs DC, IPL 2022 match?

In the second innings, DC were restricted at 173/7 in 20 overs as RCB emerged as the winners by 16 runs. Warner scored 66 runs in 38 balls for DC, while skipper Pant scored 34 runs in 17 balls. However, DC failed to breach the target as no other batter crossed the 20-run mark. Josh Hazlewood returned with the best figures of 3/28 in four overs, while Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasaranga took two and one wickets respectively.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)