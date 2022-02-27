RCB's Latest Video Reveals How Much The Franchise Overpaid For Hasaranga At IPL Auction

In the latest video released by Bengaluru-based franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), director of cricket operations Mike Hesson can be seen discussing strategies for Wanindu Hasaranga calling the player as the “most important overseas purchase” they'd look to make in the IPL auctions.

Mike Hesson revealed that the team had set aside a budget of 10Cr for the Sri Lankan all-rounder meaning the team overpaid by INR 75 lakh to acquire his services. He added that the player provides balance as he contributes to both departments of the game “We look at Hasaranga being our most important overseas purchase. We have allocated 10 (crore) there. Now in our mock auctions, we have averaged INR 8.5 (crore), which gives us some leeway to spend and manoeuvre this spend. We have to budget high because he's such an important person because there's no one else who does the same job he does in terms of being able to bat in that role and providing that balance.”

Wanindu Hasaranga, along with, Harshal Patel became the joint highest buys for RCB in the IPL auctions both fetching INR 10.75 crore.

The franchise also revealed intentions to buy back Yuzvendra Chahal but said the auction dynamics meant they weren't able to keep the necessary budget aside for the leggie. “If we knew we could get Yuzi, then we will try to get Yuzi. We love Yuzi. The fact that he is coming up when he's coming up, (coupled with) the volatility and the chance of getting him and with teams that have a bigger budget, it is so risky that if you end up not getting Hasaranga, you get yourself stuck. That's the volatility and that's a massive risk,” Mike Hesson said.

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

