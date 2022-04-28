Records Tumble As Umran Malik Picks Maiden Fifer, Enacts Steyn's Fist Bump Celebration

Umran Malik hitting the stumps at 150kmph has not only left the fans excited but even the former cricketers and pundits have sat up and taken notice of his raw pace. The youngster from Kashmir has been the find of the season for SRH and has troubled some best batters with his pace.

Malik, on Tuesday, single-handedly kept SRH in the match against Gujarat Titans with his maiden five-wicket haul. However, the effort was not enough to win the match for his team. The performance though, led to him achieving some major milestones during the match.

GT vs SRH: Umran Malik replicates Dale Steyn like celebration against Gujarat Titans

Dale Steyn was known for his fist bump celebration during his playing days and Umran Malik was seen doing the same during the GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match. The youngster castled the stumps of Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller, and celebrated the wickets just like how Dale Steyn did in his playing days. Here's the video of Umran Malik's destructive spell.

IPL 2022: Umran Malik achieves major milestone during GT vs SRH match

Out of the five wickets, Umran Malik bowled four batsmen, which happened only for the third time in the IPL history. The other two instances when such a feat was achievement in the IPL were from Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Lasith Malinga (against Delhi Capitals in 2011) and Rajasthan Royals Siddharth Trivedi (against Royal Challenges Bangalore in 2012).

Umran Malik's five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans is the third-best figure for any uncapped player in the Indian Premier League. Ankit Rajpoot's 5/14 against Sunrsiers Hyderabad in 2018, as well as Varun Chakravarthy's 5/20 against Delhi Capitals in 2020 are ahead of him in the list.

Umran Malik now has the second-best bowling figures (5/25) by any SRH bowler in IPL history. Bhuvneshwar Kumar top the list with 5/18 against PBKS (formerly knock as Punjab Kings) back in 2017. Mohd Nabi's spell of 4/11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 is third in the list. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4/14 against Rajasthan Royals in 2014 is fourth in the list of best spell by an SRH bowler.