Ricky Ponting's Bold Prediction For India Youngster; 'Every Bit As Much Talent As I Had'

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting heaped praises on Indian youngster Prithvi Shaw for his consistence performance in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. DC earned their second win of the IPL 2022 season by earning a 44-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Delhi’s win came on the back of a solid performance with the bat which was followed by a clinical display of bowling. While Kuldeep Yadav became the star of the match due to his four-wicket haul in the second innings, they were earlier powered to the first innings total of 215 runs, courtesy of a brilliant effort by opener Shaw up the order.

Ricky Ponting makes a big prediction about Prithvi Shaw

Shaw has performed consistently with the bat this season and DC head coach Ricky Ponting has now made a big prediction about the 22-year-old, Team India player. Speaking on the latest podcast by Delhi Capitals, Ponting predicted that Shaw will go on to play 100 Test matches for the Indian cricket team. At the same time, Ponting also added that Shaw has got every bit of talent as him.

“If I look Prithvi play, he has got every bit as much talent as I had if not more, and I want to be able to turn him into a player that plays over a 100 Test matches for India and represents his country as much as possible. If I look back through the teams that I've been around, when I took over Mumbai Indians (MI), Rohit was very young, Hardik Pandya hadn't played, Krunal hadn't played. A lot of the guys that I have coached there have gone on to play cricket for India and that's what I want to do here,” Ponting said.

Prithvi Shaw's stats for DC in IPL 2022

Ponting has been instrumental behind DC’s success since joining the team in 2018, and had also helped former Mumbai Indian players like Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya to graduate into Team India, during his time with MI. Meanwhile, Prithvi scored 51 runs in 29 balls against KKR on Sunday, following up the score of 61 runs against Lucknow Super Giants. He currently sits seventh in the list of players with the most runs scored in the current edition of the tournament, with a total of 160 runs to his credit in four matches, at a strike rate of 170.21.

