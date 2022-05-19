Rinku Singh Breaks Down After Heartbreaking Defeat To LSG Despite Brilliant 15-ball 40

Lucknow Super Giants picked up a thrilling two-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. of 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and successfully sealed their berths for the IPL 2022 Playoffs. The first innings of the match featured a stellar batting display by LSG as opener Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul stitched an opening partnership of 210 runs in 20 overs. However, KKR almost reached the target, courtesy of quickfire knocks by Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Rinku Singh, however, the squad failed three runs short of the target.

Rinku Singh breaks down after KKR lose

After scoring 40 runs in 15 balls during his stay at the crease, Rinku Singh walked back to the pavilion after getting dismissed in the penultimate ball of the final over and was later spotted breaking down. With three runs required to win in two balls, Rinku Singh was dismissed on Marcus Stoinis' delivery as Evin Lewis took a stunning catch to complete the dismissal. Going ahead, Stoinis also dismissed Umesh Yadav in the final ball of the match and helped LSG triumph over KKR.

Rinku Singh in tears. Unforgettable innings. The catch of the tournament to take the game away from him. pic.twitter.com/nVMtWCcq3H — स्वामिनाथन् (@ssaikuma) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Rinku had a hard time controlling his emotions and was seen weeping, before being consoled by teammate Nitish. It is pertinent to mention here that LSG needed to defend 21 runs in the final over and Rinku struck a four, two sixes and took a double in the over before his dismissal. On the other hand, Rana and Shreyas earlier hit 42 runs in 22 balls and 50 runs in 29 runs respectively.

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul's record-breaking knock

In the first innings of the game, the double-century stand between de Kock and Rahul was one of the most iconic moments the league has witnessed. The South African wicketkeeper scored a total of 140 runs in 70 balls during his astonishing knock at a strike rate of 200.00. He hit a total of 10 fours and 10 sixes.

On the other hand, KL Rahul remained unbeaten after scoring 68 runs in 51 balls at a strike rate of 133.33 and with the help of three fours and four sixes. As LSG won the match, Mohsin Khan and Marcus Stonis returned with the best bowling figures. Mohsin returned with 3/20 in his quota of four overs, while Stonis took three wickets in just two overs. Krishnappa Gowtham and Ravi Bishnoi also picked up one wicket each.

