Rishabh Pant, Pravin Amre, Shardul Thakur Fined For Breach Of IPL Code Of Conduct

The actions of Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, assistant coach Pavin Amre and all-rounder Shardul Thakur during the dramatic final over of the DC vs RR match saw them getting fined for Code Of Conduct Breach. The DC VS RR match witnessed DC skipper Rishabh Pant asking on-field batters to walk back to the dugout after the on-field umpires denied no-ball.

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Pavin Amre, and Shardul Thakur fined

According to the statement released by the IPL Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the team's match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Shardul Thakur has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee, while assistant coach Pravin Amre has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Code of Conduct. Amre was also handed a one-match ban for the offence.

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant's actions during no-ball controversy

The no-ball controversy happened during the last over of the match with DC needing 36 runs from the final over. Rovman Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries off RR pacer Obed McCoy's delivery, keeping DC's hopes alive in the match. RR still needed 18 more needed from the final three deliveries. However, DC batter Kuldeep Yadav demanded the third ball to be checked for no-ball due to height. Powell also was seen having a chat with the umpires, however, they decided to stand their ground saying the delivery was legal.

However, DC skipper Rishabh Pant was unhappy with the call and gestured towards both the batsmen at the crease - Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come out. The match was brought to a halt to sort out the issue and after it resumed after a long delay, DC fell short of the target, handing RR the victory in the nail-biting encounter.