Rishabh Pant Reveals 'confusion & Nerves' In DC Camp As 2nd Player Tests COVID Positive

After Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant claimed that everyone in his team is confused, nervous, and unsure of what to do. When Seifert returned a positive test, Delhi were just hours away from facing Punjab Kings.

When asked about the situation in the Delhi camp, Pant said that there was a lot of uncertainty because they didn't know if the match would still be played.

Pant stated that they discussed in the team meeting about things they can focus on and things they can't control. Pant said that they opted to concentrate on the game and ignore the chatter about the match's uncertainty. Delhi were initially slated to play Punjab in Pune but the match was shifted to Mumbai after Mitchell Marsh tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Then on Wednesday morning, Seifert returned a positive test.

"Obviously, there was a lot of confusion in our camp because in the morning we got to know that Tim Seifert is also positive. There was some confusion and everyone was nervous. There was a lot of uncertainty because we didn't know if the game would be cancelled. However, we discussed in our team meeting what we could focus on. We decided to concentrate on the match because there was so much noise outside. We decided that whatever happens, we will focus on our game," Pant said in the post-match presentation.

DC vs PBKS

As far as the game is concerned, Delhi won convincingly by 9 wickets with 57 balls remaining. After winning the toss and opting to field first, Delhi raged havoc with the ball, dismissing Punjab for a low total of just 115 runs. Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma were the only two players from the Punjab side who put a substantial score on the board. While Mayank scored 24 off 15 balls before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman, Jitesh hit 32 off 23 balls before he was trapped LBW by Axar Patel.

In reply, Delhi chased down the total with ease, finishing the game in just 10.3 overs. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner opened the batting with a bang as they scored 101 runs between them. Shaw slammed 41 off 20 balls before he was dismissed by Rahul Chahar.

Warner remained unbeaten on 60 off 30 balls and finished the chase along with Sarfaraz Khan, who scored 12 off 13 balls. Kuldeep Yadav was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

