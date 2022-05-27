Rohit Sharma Called 'true Leader On & Off Field' After Touching Gesture For MI Youngster

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma gave a heartwarming gesture to Ramandeep Singh after the 25-year-old was leaving the hotel. The hitman's pursuit of a sixth IPL title ended early as his side was the earliest team to be knocked out of the competition, having finished tenth in the league stages following a disastrous start of eight losses, the worst in the history of the cash-rich tournament. MI just managed to register four wins from their 14 league games.

Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture for Ramandeep Singh

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians' official social media handles, Rohit Sharma while telling goodbye to his teammates told Ramandeep Singh, "Take care, buddy. Call me if you need anything."

Following his heartwarming gesture, the hitman got several compliments as seen in the posts below:

After an exhausting IPL 2022 tournament, Rohit Sharma will return to lead Team India for the fifth and final Test against England that was abruptly stopped last year due to the COVID pandemic. The fifth Test will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1 to 5. As things stand, India currently leads the series 2-1.

Rohit Sharma's stats in IPL 2022 have been disappointing

While Rohit Sharma has had an extremely disappointing IPL 2022 campaign as the captain of the side, his stats with the bat have not been much better either. The 35-year-old has just scored 268 runs after 14 innings, at an average of just 19.14. More importantly, he failed to register a single half-century throughout the tournament.

While other players in the team have also been below their high standards, Rohit's subpar performance was one of the key reasons for Mumbai Indians to be able to register just four wins all season. Following an all-around disastrous performance this season, the hitman and the rest of the team will hope to return stronger next season.

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Aryan Juyal, Dewald Brevis, Sanjay Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Ramandeep Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan