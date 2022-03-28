Rohit Sharma Gives Epic Reply On MI Having Home Advantage: 'Build 3 Stadiums In Your City'

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma gave a hilarious response when his side was accused of having a home advantage because the IPL 2022 season is currently being played in Mumbai and Pune. All 70 league matches of this season take place across four venues: Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), Dr DY Patil Sports Academy (Mumbai) and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune).

While speaking at a press conference, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said, "Many franchises objected that how can Mumbai play in Mumbai. They should try to build 3-4 Stadiums in their cities then. In light of the COVID pandemic, the BCCI has decided to conduct IPL 2022 across four cities in Maharashtra to ensure that teams are able to stay in one hotel throughout the tournament and do not need to travel by air."

The IPL 2022 is a special season as it not only features the debut of two new teams but also features the return of the fans to the stadiums. The 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament is the first year since 2019 when matches are being played in front of crowds. The IPL 2020 edition took place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while the 2021 edition took place in two parts. India hosted the first half before the tournament was moved back to the UAE after COVID cases began to increase in the country.

IPL 2022: How many matches will be held at each venue?

From the 70 league matches of the IPL 2022 season, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will host 20 games each. Meanwhile, Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium and Mumbai's Cricket Club of India's Brabourne Stadium will host 15 matches each.

Each of the 10 teams will play four matches each at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, while three games each will be played by teams at the Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums. As for the playoffs and the final, the venues are yet to be decided.

Mumbai Indians' full squad after IPL 2022 auction

Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh