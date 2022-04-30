'Rohit Sharma Seems Like A Broken Man': Bishop Discusses How MI Should Approach Game Vs RR

Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a disastrous run in the IPL 2022 campaign as they have lost all of their eight games so far, the worst run by a team in the history of the competition. The five-time champions will be hoping to end their run of disappointment against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday night.

While MI do have several youngsters in the squad, even the senior players, including the likes of captain Rohit Sharma have struggled this season. Legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop believes that the impression he got of the hitman during his last conversation was that the 35-year old is a 'broken man.'

IPL 2022: Ian Bishop discusses Rohit Sharma's struggles

Ahead of the MI vs RR match later in the day, Ian Bishop discussed Rohit Sharma's struggles in detail on Star Sports as he said, "When I spoke to Rohit after the last game, he seemed a broken man, understandably. It is a franchise with a great pedigree. I think they need some personnel changes."

Speaking of the changes the team can make in the playing 11, the former West Indies cricketer added, "Personally, I think they need Tim David. I don't know why he hasn't featured more often. They need someone in that batting lineup to get them to a more significant score to hold things, and maybe power up. Obviously, Suryakumar Yadav has been playing well."

Since the five-time champions can no longer qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs, Bishop hopes that MI now develop future talents. "Their bowling has been leaking runs at critical times in matches, so it's disappointing for them this year. But still, they got to see how they can get out of it, and how they can develop some of those players going forward,” said the 54-year old.

IPL 2022: RR vs MI match details

The RR vs MI match is set to take place on April 30, with the game scheduled to begin live at 7:30 PM IST, from the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While the Rohit Sharma-led side have had a disastrous run in the ongoing season, the Rajasthan Royals have been terrific as they have scored 12 points after eight matches and currently sit in second place in the IPL 2022 points table.