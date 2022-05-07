Rohit Sharma's Gigantic Six Hits Sponsored Car Outside Field; Completes 200 Sixes For MI

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma added one more feather to his illustrious IPL cap during their Friday game against Gujarat Titans. The 34-year-old opener completed 200 sixes for Mumbai Indians to join an exclusive club of cricketers who have struck over 200 maximums for the same franchises. Rohit has become the fifth player to achieve this remarkable feat after Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle of Royal Challengers Bangalore and his Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard.

Rohit reached the milestone with a huge six off Alzarri Joseph's bowling. The monstrous six, which shattered the glass of the sponsored car, was Rohit's first of the day. The right-handed explosive batter went on to hit one more six off Mohammed Shami's bowling. Rohit scored 43 runs off 28 balls before he was trapped LBW by leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Here's the video of the six that saw Rohit become the fifth player in IPL to hit 200 or more sixes for the same franchise.

Gujarat vs Mumbai

Mumbai Indians dominated Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in the game that witnessed them earn their second victory of the season. Mumbai posted 177/6 in 20 overs while batting first, thanks to Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tim David's explosive display. While Rohit and Ishan got Mumbai off to a good start, David stepped in near the end of their innings and hammered some quickfire runs to help them reach a decent total.

Ishan scored 45 off 29 deliveries, Rohit 43 off 28 deliveries, and David 44 off 21 deliveries. Gujarat's Rashid Khan took two wickets, while Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, and Pradeep Sangwan each took one.

Despite a strong start from the openers, Gujarat Titans were beaten by 5 runs. The Titans struggled to chase down the mark as Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha were removed after a 106-run opening partnership. The table-toppers lost a couple of wickets in quick succession, which saw their momentum break and advantage shift towards Mumbai. Gujarat were reduced to 172/5 in 20 overs thanks to Daniel Sams' outstanding bowling. Tim David was chosen player of the match for his brilliant batting performance.

