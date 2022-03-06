The 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are currently gearing up for the 22 edition of the coveted T20 league, scheduled to begin later this month. The Indian cricket lovers were enthralled on Sunday evening as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the Tata IPL 2022. The tournament is slated to begin on March 26 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, while Day 2 will feature a doubleheader. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their campaign opener in the second clash of March 27 by squaring off against Punjab Kings.

The 2022 season will be the first time in over a decade that former Indian skipper Virat Kohli will not lead the Bangalore-based franchise, as he vacated the captain’s role following the 2021 season. The RCB squad looks well settled with superstars like Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, and Josh Hazlewood joining the likes of Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell. Having reached to the playoffs last season, RCB will be eyeing their maiden IPL trophy when they begin their campaign against Punjab on March 27. While they are scheduled to play their last game on May 19, here’s a look at the full schedule of RCB for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022: RCB's Full Schedule, Date, Time, and Venues

Date Match-up Time Venue March 27 RCB vs PBKS 7.30 pm IST DY Patil Stadium March 30 RCB vs KKR 7.30 pm IST DY Patil Stadium April 5 RCB vs RR 7.30 pm IST Wankhede Stadium April 9 RCB vs MI 7.30 pm IST MCA Stadium April 12 RCB vs CSK 7.30 pm IST DY Patil Stadium April 16 RCB vs DC 7.30 pm IST Wankhede Stadium April 19 RCB vs LSG 7.30 pm IST DY Patil Stadium April 23 RCB vs SRH 7.30 pm IST Brabourne Stadium, CCI April 26 RCB vs RR 7.30 pm IST MCA Stadium April 30 RCB vs GT 3.30 pm IST Brabourne Stadium, CCI May 4 RCB vs CSK 7.30 pm IST MCA Stadium May 8 RCB vs SRH 3.30 pm IST Wankhede Stadium May 13 RCB vs PBKS 7.30 pm IST Brabourne Stadium, CCI May 19 RCB vs GT 7.30 pm IST Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2022: A look at RCB's Full squad

RCB squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)