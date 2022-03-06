Last Updated:

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Squad And Venues

Take a look at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s full schedule, match timings, dates, full squad, venues for IPL 2022 season, scheduled to begin on March 26.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


The 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are currently gearing up for the 22 edition of the coveted T20 league, scheduled to begin later this month. The Indian cricket lovers were enthralled on Sunday evening as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the Tata IPL 2022. The tournament is slated to begin on March 26 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, while Day 2 will feature a doubleheader. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their campaign opener in the second clash of March 27 by squaring off against Punjab Kings.

The 2022 season will be the first time in over a decade that former Indian skipper Virat Kohli will not lead the Bangalore-based franchise, as he vacated the captain’s role following the 2021 season. The RCB squad looks well settled with superstars like Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, and Josh Hazlewood joining the likes of Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell. Having reached to the playoffs last season, RCB will be eyeing their maiden IPL trophy when they begin their campaign against Punjab on March 27. While they are scheduled to play their last game on May 19, here’s a look at the full schedule of RCB for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022: RCB's Full Schedule, Date, Time, and Venues 

Date Match-up Time Venue

March 27

 RCB vs PBKS 7.30 pm IST 

DY Patil Stadium

March 30 

 RCB vs KKR 7.30 pm IST

DY Patil Stadium

April 5

 RCB vs RR 7.30 pm IST

Wankhede Stadium

April 9

 RCB vs MI 7.30 pm IST

MCA Stadium

April 12

 RCB vs CSK 7.30 pm IST

DY Patil Stadium

April 16

 RCB vs DC 7.30 pm IST

Wankhede Stadium

April 19

  RCB vs LSG 7.30 pm IST

DY Patil Stadium

April 23

 RCB vs SRH 7.30 pm IST

Brabourne Stadium, CCI

April 26

 RCB vs RR 7.30 pm IST

MCA Stadium

April 30

 RCB vs GT 3.30 pm IST 

Brabourne Stadium, CCI

May 4

 RCB vs CSK 7.30 pm IST

MCA Stadium

May 8

 RCB vs SRH 3.30 pm IST 

Wankhede Stadium

May 13

 RCB vs PBKS 7.30 pm IST Brabourne Stadium, CCI

May 19

 RCB vs GT 7.30 pm IST

Wankhede Stadium 

IPL 2022: A look at RCB's Full squad

RCB squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)

READ | IPL 2022: Big blow to CSK as Rs 14 cr buy Deepak Chahar likely to miss majority of season
READ | Shane Warne no more: RR pay tribute to captain who won them IPL in 2008; 'Our first Royal'
READ | Shane Warne no more: When spin legend defied odds to lead Rajasthan Royals to IPL glory
READ | Neeraj Pandey's new sports-content firm to make film on oldest IPL cricketer Pravin Tambe
READ | IPL 2022 schedule: CSK vs KKR in tournament opener; Check full match time table here
Tags: Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022, BCCI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND