The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday in what could be a vital match in deciding the Play-offs berths. As things stand in the IPL 2022 points table, RCB are currently in fourth place with 14 points, two points clear of fifth-placed Delhi Capitals. The contest might not be a must-win for RCB yet, but it could be for PBKS, as they are currently in eighth place with just 10 points.

With the IPL 2022 season heading towards the business end of the competition, this match promises to be an exciting and nail-biting contest. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at our RCB vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings playing 11 news, and head-to-head record between the two teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: RCB win toss

RCB have won the toss and elected to field first.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record

When it comes to the head-to-head record of the two sides, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Punjab Kings have faced each other on 29 occasions, with RCB winning 13 of the clashes and PBKS winning 16. Moreover, the Mayank Agarwal-led side also defeated the Faf du Plessis-led side when the two teams met earlier in this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings confirmed playing 11

With both the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Punjab Kings still very much in the hunt to qualify for the IPL 2022 play-offs, both teams will continue to feature their strongest playing 11. Since RCB usually do not change a winning team, they are are playing the same side against PBKS.

However, PBKS have made one change to improve the balance in the side and provide more depth. The Mayank Agarwal-led side have brought in spinner Harpreet Brar instead of Sandeep Sharma to increase the number of spin bowling options in the team, especially with Sandeep proving to be extremely expensive in the previous match.

Below are the confirmed playing 11 for both sides:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 team

Keeper(s): Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Wanindu Hasaranga