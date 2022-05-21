Last Updated:

'Royal Challengers Bombay': Netizens React To RCB's 'Red Turns Blue' Move In Support Of MI

Ahead of the MI vs DC match later tonight, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have interestingly changed the featured image on their social media handles.

Vidit Dhawan
IPL 2022: RCB and MI

Ahead of the MI vs DC match later tonight, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have interestingly changed the featured image on their official social media handles. RCB have turned their logo from red to blue, with the hope that the Mumbai Indians (MI) defeat the Delhi Capitals (DC).

RCB's hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs hinge entirely on MI defeating DC, as they are currently just two points ahead of the Rishabh Pant-led side, but with a far worse net run rate. As a result, if DC were to beat MI, then they would qualify for the playoffs instead of RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore becomes Royal Challengers Bombay

RCB's du Plessis and Kohli hilariously reveal support for MI

Following their stunning eight-wicket win over leaders Gujarat Titans to stay in the hunt for the IPL 2022 playoffs, captain Faf du Plessis and former skipper Virat Kohli could be seen explaining their plans for the next two days. Kohli began by saying, "Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai." 

du Plessis then interrupted him by adding, "Not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters." Kohli then added, "You might see us in the stadium as well," with Du Plessis beginning the 'Mumbai, Mumbai' cheer in the background. Whichever of the two teams that qualify will face third-placed Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator on May 25. Meanwhile, leaders Gujarat Titans will face second-placed Rajasthan Royals in qualifier 1, with the winner booking their place straight in the finals that is set on May 29.

 IPL 2022: MI vs DC squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

