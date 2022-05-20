RR Vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The Rajasthan Royals are set to face Chennai Super Kings in Match 68 of IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 19. The RR vs CSK game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, May 20 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, RR vs CSK fantasy tips, and other IPL 2022 details.

A win here for Rajasthan Royals will ensure their ticket to IPL Playoffs and also ensure that they will finish in the top 2. The team is currently placed third on the IPL 2022 points table. Chennai Super Kings have had a very disappointing campaigning managing to register just 4 wins out of the 13 matches so far this season. They will be playing not only for the pride but also to end the season on a high.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni

Batsmen – Devon Conway, Devdutt Paddikal, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders – R Ashwin

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match

Rajasthan Royals have managed to defend the total in the last two matches and they will look to do the same in this match as well. CSK on the other hand has lost both the matches once while batting first and the other one while chasing. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first.

RR vs CSK fantasy tips

Jos Buttler:

The Royals opener is the favourite for the captaincy position in the fantasy league since he is the holder of the Orange Cap. The open failed to score runs in the previous match and would be looking for a big score in this crucial fixture.

Yuzvendra Chahal:

He is the joint leading wicket-taker in this edition, picking up 24 wickets in 13 matches. The leg spinner will b crucial for the Royals to get important wickets in the middle overs as they aim for a big win against CSK.

Devon Conway

The opener looked in impressive touch until he got out early against Mumbai Indians. The Kiwi opener will look to make amends with the bat in this match and ensure that his team gets a strong start at the top of the order.

Mukesh Choudhary

In absence of Deepak Chahar, the left-arm pacer has been mighty impressive. He showed his ability as a swing bowler against Mumbai Indians where he got crucial wickets at the top. He will be key to CSK's success in this match since he will have the job n hand to stop Jos Buttler from scoring freely.

RR vs CSK probable playing XI

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary