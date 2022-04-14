The Rajasthan Royals are set to take on Gujarat Titans in the upcoming match of the IPL 2022. The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match will be played at the DY Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 14. The contest is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. This will be the first match between both the teams and with heavy hitters in both the teams expect the match to be a nail-biting contest.

Rajasthan Royals has been in great form in the IPL 2022 season due to which they are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2022 points table. Gujarat Titans on the other hand are currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table. Speaking about the performance of both the teams in their previous matches, Rajasthan Royals enter the match against Gujarat Titans after beating Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match. RR won the match against GT by a narrow margin of 3 runs. Shimron Hetmyer smashed 59 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in that game.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be coming into the match after losing their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets and losing their unbeaten run in the tournament. Hardik Pandya knocked 50 runs and also took a wicket for Gujarat Titans in that game. Here's a look at the RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, RR vs GT playing XI and other details.

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match

The wicket at the DY Patil cricket stadium has been good for batting, especially in the second innings. The teams batting second on the pitch have been able to chase down 160 plus target set by the opposition. The team winning the toss without any hesitancy will be looking to bowl first and try and stop the opposition from posting big total on board.

IPL 2022: RR vs GT fantasy tips

Jos Buttler: The Royals opener has been in fine form and will be crucial in the team getting a strong start against the Titans. The wicketkeeper-batsman is currently the holder of the Orange cap having scored a total of 218 runs in this tournament so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal: With the T20 World Cup happening later this year, Yuzvendra Chahal has been performing brilliantly for Rajasthan Royals with the ball. The leg spinner has picked up 11 wickets in this tournament so far and will be looking to put up yet another commanding display of bowling.

Shubman Gill: The Titans opener is slowly finding his form back and will be hoping to add more runs to his tally against the Royals. In total the right-handed batsman has scored 187 runs in this tournament so far and will look to convert the start into a big score.

Hardik Pandya: The captain of the Titans has been in good touch and is slowly beginning to find his form back.. He has smashed 141 runs and taken 3 wickets in this tournament so far. Pandya will be hungry for runs and so he will be looking to score big runs against RR as well.

RR vs GT Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters – Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande

RR vs GT predicted playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande