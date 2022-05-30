RR Vs GT: Full List Of Records, Player Milestones, Team Stats Post IPL 2022 Final

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 concluded on Sunday with a massive seven-wicket win for Gujarat Giants against Rajasthan Royals, which handed GT the coveted IPL title in their maiden campaign in the tournament. GT skipper Hardik Pandya starred in the game with a bowling effort of 3/17 in four overs during the first innings, followed by a knock of 34 runs in 30 balls in the second, and also received the Player of the Match award for his brilliance. Skipper Sanju Samson’s RR set a mediocre target of 131 runs for GT, after losing nine wickets in 20 overs and failed to defend the score, as Hardik’s team cruised to the victory within 18.1 overs.

The match witnessed many iconic moments as players like Jos Buttler, Pandya, and others achieved major milestones in their careers. Before looking at the individual records broken by the players during the IPL 2022 final, here’s a record was broken by both teams in the process. GT’s win against RR on Sunday was Gujarat’s third win of the season against Rajasthan, as they previously defeated the team in the league stage, followed by another win the Qualifier 1, which fixed their spot in the final.

Second-lowest total while batting first in the IPL finals

RR’s first innings total of 130/9 is the second-lowest total while batting first in the IPL finals, as the lowest score is held by Mumbai Indians, who posted 129/8 against Rising Pune Supergiants during the 2017 edition. However, contrasting to RR’s fate, MI successfully defended the score back then and picked up their third IPL title under skipper Rohit Sharma. The other low score in the finals are 143/6 Deccan vs RCB in 2009 (Won), 148/9 MI vs CSK in 2013 (Won), and 149/8 MI vs CSK in 2019 (Won).

Individual batting records achieved during RR vs GT, IPL 2022 final

Jos Buttler played a knock of 39 runs in 25 balls in the first innings, which took his total run tally in the season to 863 runs in 17 games. By achieving so Buttler became the player to score the second-most amount of runs in an IPL edition. He overtook David Warner’s tally of 848 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2016, while Virat Kohli scored the maximum of 973 runs during the same edition.

Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill finished the season with a total run tally of 1963 and 1900 run respectively. While Pandya scored 34 runs in the finals, he finished the season with a total of 487 runs. Gill hit 39* runs in the final and finished at 483 runs in the season. Meanwhile, David Miller also smashed 32* runs and completed the season with 481 runs in his tally.

Skipper Pandya returned with the bowling figures of 3/17 in the first innings and completed 50 wickets in the tournament so far. His effort made him achieve the second-best bowling figures by a captain in the IPL finals. The best figures were recorded by the iconic Anil Kumble, who took 4/16 in the IPL 2009.

Individual bowling records achieved during RR vs GT, IPL 2022 final

Purple cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal returned with 1/20 in the final and completed the season with 27 wickets in his tally. Chahal’s effort in the edition has made him the spinner with the most wickets in an IPL edition. He achieved so by surpassing Wanindu Hasaranga and Imran Tahir’s tally of 26 wickets.

Chahal is now the third-highest wicket-taker of IPL with 166 wickets in his tally. He sits at par with Amit Mishra and is 17 wickets behind Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 183 wickets and four wickets behind Lasith Malinga’s tally of 170 wickets. At the same time, RR’s R Ashwin took a total of 12 wickets in the season and finished as the joint fifth-highest wicket wicket-taker in the IPL with Piyush Chawla, with 157 wickets.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)