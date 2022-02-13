'Rs 9.25 Cr To 90 Lakh': Players Who Took Massive Pay-cut At IPL 2022 Auction

While there were players like Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan, who made history at the IPL 2022 auction for some staggering bids, there were some other players who received massive pay cuts.

Krishnappa Gowtham is perhaps the most prominent name after he was sold to the Lucknow Super Giants for a mere Rs 90 lakhs after receiving a massive bid of Rs 9.25 crore at last year's mini-auction. On that occasion, he became the most expensive uncapped player before Avesh received a whopping bid of Rs 10 crore this season.

Players who took massive pay cuts at IPL 2022 auction

Krishnappa Gowtham: Rs 9.25 crore to Rs 90 lakhs Pat Cummins: Rs 15.5 crore to Rs 7.25 crore Riley Meredith: Rs 8 crore to Rs 1 crore Manish Pandey: Rs 11 crore to Rs 4.6 crore David Warner: Rs 12.5 crore to Rs 6.5 crore Jaydev Unadkat: Rs 8.4 crore to Rs 1.3 crore Nathan Coulter-Nile: Rs 5 crore to Rs 2 crore

Amongst all the players involved in the IPL 2022 auction, Krishnappa Gowtham undoubtedly saw his value drop the most. Four-time winners CSK signed him last year for a staggering sum of INR 9.25 crore before being bought for a mere Rs 90 lakhs this season.

CSK's gamble did not pay off as the Bengaluru spinner did not play a single match in their title-winning season. However, the 33-year old has had a decent season in the past when he picked up 11 wickets in 15 matches for the Rajasthan Royals in 2018. Similarly, another player who saw his value drop massively is Jaydev Unadkat. RR paid a massive Rs 8.4 crores in the 2019 auction to get his signature, while the Mumbai Indians paid a mere Rs 1.3 crore to sign him this season.

Here's a look at the Top Buys of what has been an eventful #TATAIPLAuction 2022 😎👌@TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/vnFMj1NKj9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022

After paying a whopping Rs 15.5 crore last season to sign Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins last season, KKR re-signed him this season for just Rs 7.25 crore, a 50% pay cut. While there were several franchises that were interested in signing him, teams were not keen on splashing the same amount of money as they did last season.

While there was a salary cut expected for David Warner after he was dropped by SRH last season, little did anyone expect that he would see his bid amount cut in half. The Delhi Capitals picked him for Rs 6.25 crore this season in comparison to the Rs 12.5 crore SRH paid for him last season.

Although there are several other players that have received massive salary cuts over the last few years, Riley Meredith and Nathan Coulter-Nile are perhaps the most noteworthy. Meredith was signed for a whopping Rs 8 crore by Punjab Kings last season, while the Mumbai Indians secured his services for just Rs 1 crore this season. As for Coulter-Nile, he was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2 crore, a decrease from the Rs 5 crore he received with the Mumbai Indians.

Image: PTI