Running Onto The Field We Can't Accept, Not Good Enough: DC Assistant Coach Shane Watson

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson has expressed his disappointment over the ugly incident that occurred during the IPL 2022 game against Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was seen asking his players to stage a walkout after the umpires refused to refer a waist-high delivery to the third umpire. DC's assistant coach Pravin Amre was seen running onto the field and arguing with umpires over their contentious decision.

During the post-match press conference, Watson stated that whatever occurred during the game was unacceptable and that the team must accept the umpire's decision, whether right or wrong. Watson went on to say that it was inappropriate for his colleague Pravin Amre to run onto the field in the middle of an over, and that "we can't accept it."

"It is very disappointing what happened in that last over. Unfortunately, we were in that position in the game because we were not able to put things together for long enough throughout that game up until that point. In the end, the one thing at the Delhi Capitals you don't stand for is what happened. The umpires' decision, whether it's right or wrong, we have to accept it. Someone running onto the field certainly we can't accept. It's not good enough," Watson said at the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, three Delhi Capitals squad members who were involved in the incident with the umpires have been fined by the league for violating the IPL's code of conduct, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined 100% of his match fee. For the same offence, Shardul Thakur was penalised 50% of his match fee. Pavin Amre, Delhi's assistant coach, has been fined 100% of his match fee and given a one-match suspension for entering the field and arguing with umpires.

DC vs RR

As far as the match is concerned, Delhi were defeated by Rajasthan Royals by 15 runs. The Capitals won the toss and elected to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a mammoth total of 222/2 in 20 overs courtesy of a 116-run knock by Jos Buttler. Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson also contributed by hitting 54 and 46 runs, respectively. Only Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked wickets for Delhi as they dismissed Padikkal and Buttler in the 16th and 19th over, respectively.

In reply, Delhi lost David Warner and Sarfaraz Khan inside the powerplay. Warner was dismissed after he scored 28 runs off 14 balls. Sarfaraz was removed for just 1 run. Shaw hit 37 off 27 balls before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin. Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav then steadied Delhi's ship as they scored 44 and 37 runs, respectively. DD were losing wickets at regular intervals but were also scoring at a fast pace to maintain the required run rate. Rovman Powell hit 36 off 15 balls but couldn't help his side finish the game. Buttler was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: Twitter/@kabirrockz