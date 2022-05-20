Sachin Tendulkar Laments Umpiring Call During RCB Vs GT Match; 'Wade Was Unfortunate'

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar revealed his disappointment at the decision made by the on-field umpires to dismiss Matthew Wade in a delivery when there seemed to be a clear deflection. While the former Australian T20I skipper asked for a review immediately, there was no spike seen on the DRS, thereby leaving him frustrated. After Wade returned to the dressing room, he could be seen swinging his bat and throwing his helmet away to reveal his anger with the decision.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals disappointment with umpiring decisions

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Sachin Tendulkar said, "Matthew Wade was very unfortunate. He got a poor decision according to me. There was a clear deflection."

The 34-year-old was dismissed via an LBW decision while attempting a sweep shot off Glenn Maxwell's bowling. Even though the Australian seemed to have gotten a clear edge off the ball, he was dismissed, with ultra edge showing no spike.

Following the contentious decision, Wade was livid and his outburst in the dressing room can be seen in the video below:

Matthew Wade reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

Following Matthew Wade's outburst in the dressing room, he was reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct. "Mr. Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the IPL said in a statement. "For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding."

Hardik Pandya comments on Matthew Wade's dismissal

While speaking in his post-match press conference about Matthew Wade's shocking dismissal, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said, "I think it was slightly there (spike) in the ultra-edge. From the big screen, it was not visible. Because you can't fault, if technology is not helping, then I don't know who's going to help."

Hardik went on to add that he had nothing personal against anybody but highlighted that technology cannot be trusted completely. "Obviously, it is nothing personal from anybody but technology sometimes helps, sometimes does not. This time it did not help. But most of the time it has worked and kind of over-turned decisions and most of the time the right decision has been taken," explained the GT skipper.