Sachin Tendulkar Raises Fitness Bar As 48-yr-old Posts Workout Pictures With SKY & Ishan

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar sweated it out at the gym recently and took to his social media handles to post several images of his workouts. The 48-year-old was aided at the gym by Mumbai Indians (MI) star batters Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Sachin Tendulkar sweats it out at gym

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar posted several images of him working out at the gym and focusing on his fitness. Sachin is currently mentoring the Mumbai Indians, the same team that bought his son, Arjun, for Rs 30 lakhs, at the IPL 2022 auction.

Mumbai Indians' disastrous performance in IPL 2022

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have had a horrific start to their IPL 2022 campaign as they continue to remain winless after six matches. The team began the season by losing to Delhi Capitals before also suffering defeats to Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

MI will hope to bounce back when they face arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The match will begin live at 7:30 IST on April 21 from the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The game promises to be an exciting encounter as not only are MI and CSK the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament, but the Ravindra Jadeja-led side have not fared much better either, having only managed to win one of their six matches.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been MI's best players

Despite Mumbai Indians' dismal performance in the IPL 2022 season, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's performances have been a few of the only positives in this campaign. Yadav has scored 200 runs in just four matches at an impressive average of 66.67 and a strike rate of 153.85.

On the other hand, Kishan has scored 191 runs from six matches, including a best of 81*. The wicket-keeper, who was bought by MI for a staggering Rs 15.25 crores, also has a decent average of 38.20 this season. If MI were to find success in the remaining games, they would require the rest of the players also to step up their game alongside Yadav and Kishan.