Sachin Tendulkar Says India Veteran Among 'very Few Players' Who Can Play 360 Degrees

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar believes that 36-year old Dinesh Karthik is one of the only few players who can play shots all around the ground. During the IPL 2022 season, the wicket-keeper batter has often played the role of a finisher and smacked some fantastic shots.

IPL 2022: Sachin lauds Dinesh Karthik for his shot selection

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Sachin Tendulkar said, "Dinesh Karthik has the ability to play 360 degrees, be it against a spinner or fast bowler. He began to attack from ball one (Referring to the recently held CSK vs RCB match). He didn't premeditate the shot. He waits for the ball and plays his shot. Very few players in world cricket are picking the line and length as fast as he is. He is waiting for the ball to come, and then he improvises the shot."

CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings register first win of IPL 2022

After four consecutive defeats at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad, the Chennai Super Kings finally got their first victory of the IPL 2022 season when they defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs on Tuesday.

Following some disappointing performances, CSK put up an emphatic display against RCB by delivering with both the bat and ball. After being put in to bat first, the duo of Robin Uthappa (88) and Shivam Dube (95*) decimated the RCB bowlers by putting up an outstanding 156 run partnership to help CSK score 216 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of 20 overs.

In reply, RCB could only manage to score 193 runs for the loss of nine wickets as none of the batters managed to stay at the crease after getting off to a decent start. However, even in defeat, Dinesh Karthik put on a fantastic show as he smacked 34 runs off just 14 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and a six. As for reigning IPL champions CSK, they will now hope to carry on this momentum by registering more wins to stay in contention for qualifying for the playoffs.