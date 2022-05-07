Sai Sudharsan Becomes 14th Player In IPL History To Register Unwanted Batting Record

Gujarat Titans' batter B Sai Sudharsan registered an unwanted IPL record during the game against Mumbai Indians on Friday by becoming the 14th player in IPL history to be dismissed via hit-wicket. The incident transpired in the 16th over when Sudharsan mistakenly hit his own wickets while attempting to swing his bat hard to play a shot off Kieron Pollard's bowling. The 20-year-old was dismissed for 14 off 11 balls.

This also made Sudharsan the first batter to be dismissed via hit-wicket in the ongoing edition of IPL. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has now become the 14th player in the league's history to be dismissed via hit-wicket. The list comprises some notable names such as former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, ex-India international Yuvraj Singh, Australian opener David Warner, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, etc. Here's the full list of players to be dismissed via hit-wicket in the IPL.

Player Team Opposition Year Musavir Khote Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab 2008 Misbah-ul-Haq Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab 2008 Swapnil Asnodkar Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 2009 Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings Deccan Chargers 2012 Saurabh Tiwary Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians 2012 Yuvraj Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians 2016 Deepak Hooda Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils 2016 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab 2016 Sheldon Jackson Kolkata Knight Riders Rising Pune Supergiants 2017 Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders 2019 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings 2020 Jonny Bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians 2021 B Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians 2022

GT vs MI

As far as the match is concerned, Mumbai Indians overpowered Gujarat Titans by 5 runs to register their second victory of the season. Batting first, Mumbai scored 177/6 in 20 overs courtesy of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tim David. While Rohit and Ishan provided a solid start at the top, David came towards the backend of their innings and smashed some quickfire runs to take Mumbai to a respectable total.

Ishan scored 45 off 29 balls, Rohit hit 43 off 28 balls, and David smashed 44 off 21 balls. Rashid Khan picked two wickets for Gujarat, while Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, and Pradeep Sangwan scalped one each.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, fell short by 5 runs despite a good start from the openers. After Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha were dismissed following a 106-run partnership, Gujarat faltered as they failed to chase down the target. Gujarat were restricted to 172/5 in 20 overs courtesy of some superb bowling by Daniel Sams. Tim David was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI