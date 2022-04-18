'Same Position As 6 Years Ago': Nicholas Pooran's Surprising Coincidence With MI & SRH

West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise. The wicketkeeper batter played a match-winning knock of 35 unbeaten runs in 30 balls on Sunday, during SRH’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and helped the team earn their fourth victory of the season. Meanwhile, after the match, Pooran was captured posing with his SRH teammates Shreyas Gopal and Jagadeesha Suchith, alongside PBKS player Jitesh Sharma.

'What a coincidence,' says Nicholas Pooran

Later on Monday evening, Pooran took to his official Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture from 2016, where the aforementioned players can be seen posing in the same positions, but while donning the Mumbai Indians (MI) jersey. Sharing the collage, Pooran captioned it saying, “What a coincidence, same position as 6 years ago”.

What a coincidence, same position as 6 years ago 👏👏. pic.twitter.com/H0qxJxgQAB — NickyP (@nicholas_47) April 18, 2022

Pooran was bought by SRH for a whopping amount of INR 10.75 crores in the IPL 2022 mega-auction. He made his IPL debut in 2019, for PBKS, who bought him for 4.20 crores. At the same time, Shreyas Gopal joined Hyderabad for an amount of 75 lakhs in the auction, after playing four seasons with Rajasthan Royals. He had made his IPL debut back in 2014. On the other hand, Jitesh Sharma made his IPL debut during the ongoing season and has scored 90 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 176.47. Jagadeesha Suchith has played two games for SRH this season, having made his debut back in 2015.

How did the players perform during PBKS vs SRH match on Sunday?

During Sunday’s match, Jitesh scored 11 runs off eight balls for PBKS, while Suchith returned with the figures of 1/28 in four overs in the first innings. Pooran scored 35 runs off 30 balls with the help of a four and a six and helped SRH chase down the target of 152 runs with more than an over remaining. Shreyas, in the meantime, is yet to play a match in the current season. All four cricketers are promising talents, who would certainly do well in their careers going ahead in the future.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)