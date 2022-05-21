Sanju Samson Reveals Reason Behind Ravichandran Ashwin's Success With Bat During CSK Game

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match No. 68 to become the third franchise to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs on Friday. Ravichandran Ashwin played a vital role in Rajasthan's five-wicket victory over Chennai. Ashwin picked one wicket and scored an unbeaten 40 runs to help his side win the match, which saw them climb up to the second spot in the points table. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has revealed the reason behind Ashwin's improved performance with the bat.

Sanju Samson stated that Ashwin practised a lot in the nets before the tournament commenced. He further acknowledged that Ashwin has done a really good job throughout the season and has turned out to be a great all-rounder for the franchise. Ravichandran Ashwin was named the player of the match in last night's game for his all-around performance.

"I just want to tell you that before the season started, the number of hours he [Ashwin] batted in the nets, we were expecting something special from him this season. He has done a really great job and turned out to be a great all-rounder for us. I am very happy for him," Samson said in his post-match interview.

Ashwin also talked about his batting success in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. Ashwin said the message from the team management was pretty clear from the start as they wanted him to bat in the powerplay this year. Ashwin said that he put in a lot of effort in the nets to improve his batting, pointing out that he isn't blessed with a lot of power unlike some other players in the competition.

"Well before going into the season, the conversation was pretty clear on what I needed to work on. There are obviously areas where I can work on. I am not one of those powerful players who are blessed with a lot of power but I had to work on a lot of stuff. Before getting into the tournament, the team management was very clear. I opened a lot of practice games and gave it a try back home as well. They did tell me that they will use me in the powerplay, may be open or at No. 3, and obviously finishing is one role they didn't tell me but I'm glad it came today," Ashwin said.

"I've put a lot of work on my batting. I've always believed that I understand the game pretty well. It was the fact that my power-hitting was not good enough to take it to the boundaries so I put in a lot of effort in the nets. I'm quite innovative, I try new things, I won't bat the same way in the next game so they've understood that and given me the right sort of freedom and also sort of encouraged me in the nets. I have batted a lot so I'm glad it came through," he added.

Ashwin in IPL 2022

This season, Ashwin has appeared in 14 games and scored 183 runs at an average of 30.50. His strike rate has also been remarkable as he has been hitting the ball at 146.40. This is Ashwin's finest batting performance in the IPL, as he has only scored more than 100 runs in a single season once before. Meanwhile, Ashwin has also picked 11 wickets with the ball at an average of 36.36 and strike of 30.55.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI