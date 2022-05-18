Sara Tendulkar's Reaction To Tim David's Bizarre Run-out In MI Vs SRH Match Goes Viral

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a nail-biting defeat to playoff contenders SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, as they lost by just three runs. Amidst all the drama that took place towards the end of the innings, Singaporean batter Tim David suffered a bizarre run-out.

Following the dismissal, Sara Tendulkar's disappointed reaction has gone viral on social media. Her reaction summarized all the emotions MI fans are going through in this season, in which they had their worst ever start, with eight consecutive defeats before their first win against Rajasthan Royals in Match 44 of 74.

MI vs SRH: Sara Tendulkar's reaction goes viral

As seen in the Tweets below, Sara Tendulkar's heartbroken reaction to Tim David's run-out dismissal is going viral on social media. The camera caught Sara's reaction when David was walking back to the dugout after an outstanding inning of 46 runs off just 18 deliveries.

Sara tendulkar after Tim david wicket 😓 pic.twitter.com/Vs8Q3YErMf — Suprvirat (@ishantraj21) May 17, 2022

Fans mood when Tim David got out. pic.twitter.com/XgzujAPxUz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2022

What an incredible innings from Tim David 👏👏, Sara Tendulkar 😢😭 after tim David Got out. pic.twitter.com/CeAHlFAHda — Cricket Apna l Indian cricket (@cricketapna1) May 17, 2022

The Singaporean batter instilled belief amongst MI fans after he smacked T Natarajan for 26 runs in the 18th over to bring the equation down to just 19 runs off the last two overs. With the Rohit Sharma-led side chasing a daunting target of 194 runs, they looked second best for most of the match until David walked to the middle. Despite such a fantastic effort, the Mumbai Indians ended up losing the match by three runs once the 26-year old was run out.

Even though David could not help MI get over the line, he is still expected to play their final match after having had an outstanding run in his last five games. The Singaporean was earlier dropped from the team after playing just two matches when he registered scores of just 11 and 2, respectively. However, since then, the 26-year old has scored 139 runs in just five games and has a brilliant average of 50.

While the MI vs SRH game was another painful defeat for the Mumbai Indians, it was a vital win for the SunRisers Hyderabad, who are still very much in the hunt for the IPL 2022 playoffs. The Kane Williamson-led side are currently in eighth place after the win over MI, and are just two points behind fourth-placed Delhi Capitals, having played the same number of matches.