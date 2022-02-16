Shahrukh Khan Names Punjab Kings' Captain For IPL 2022; Says 'He Has A Different Aura'

The IPL 2022 auction is done and dusted and Punjab Kings will be really happy with the kind of squad that they have assembled for this season. A couple of top players have landed in the Kings' camp for IPL 2022 season, however, the question remains as to who will lead the team in the upcoming season after KL Rahul made his move to Lucknow Super Giants. Tamil Nadu cricketer Shahrukh Khan, who will be donning the Punjab Kings jersey once again this season, has dropped hint on which player is likely to be the next leader of the team.

Who will be Punjab Kings' next captain?

During the IPL 2022 auction, Punjab Kings signed players like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, and Shahrukh Khan. The team retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdep Singh ahead of the IPL auction. Shahrukh Khan, while speaking to Star Sports during mid-auction, Khan revealed his pick of the player that he would love to see leading the team. When given the choice between Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, the cricketer decided to go for Dhawan.

While revealing the reason behind picking Dhawan for the captaincy role, Shahrukh Khan said, "I would say Shikhar Dhawan, because he has so much experience. He has a different aura and he has a very dynamic personality."

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022 season

Despite spending heavily and completing the quota of 25 players in the team, Punjab Kings were still left with a total of INR 3.4 crore.

Players retained ahead of the auction

Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh

Players purchased during the auction

Shikhar Dhawan ( INR 8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada ( INR 9.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow ( INR 6.75 crore), Rahul Chahar ( INR 5.25 crore), Harpreet Brar ( INR 3.8 crore), Shahrukh Khan ( INR 9 crore), Prabhsimran Singh ( INR 60 lakh), Jitesh Sharma ( INR 20 lakh), Ishan Porel (INR 3.8 crore), Liam Livingstone ( INR 11.5 crore), Odeon Smith ( INR 6 crore), Sandeep Sharma (INR 90 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa ( INR 2 crore), Rishi Dhawan ( INR 55 Lakh), Prerak Mankad (INR 20 Lakh ), Vaibhav Arora (INR 2 Crore), Writtick Chatterjee ( INR 20 Lakh), Baltej Dhanda ( INR 20 Lakh), Ansh Patel ( INR 20 Lakh), Nathan Ellis ( INR 75 Lakh), Atharva Taide (INR 20 Lakh), Bhanuka Rajapaksa ( INR 50 Lakh), Benny Howell ( INR 40 Lakh).

Image: IPL