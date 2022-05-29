Shane Warne Almost Quit Rajasthan Royals In 2008 Over 'hidden Favouritism' For One Player

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final of IPL 2022 on Sunday. The match, which is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST, will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. This is the first time in 14 years that Rajasthan Royals have qualified for the final of the cash-rich tournament. The last time the Jaipur-based franchise had reached the summit clash was way back in 2008 under the leadership of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

However, few people are aware that Shane Warne was on the verge of leaving the franchise even before the tournament began in 2008.

Here's why Warne had offered to quit

According to Warne's autobiography, the spinner offered to resign as captain and head coach of the Rajasthan Royals when team owner Manoj Badale interjected himself in squad selection decisions. Ahead of the season opener, Warne was allegedly asked to consider a player named Asif in the starting XI, however, the Aussie legend not only refused to do so but also offered to quit.

In his book, Warne stated that he told Badale that if he continued to interfere with team selection, he would return his money. Warne stated that he was not comfortable with the thought of hidden favouritism since it would have harmed the team's environment.

“If I put Asif in that group, they’ll know he’s not good enough and that he’s there because of some hidden favouritism. At that point, I’ll lose them. So if you want Asif in the squad, that’s fine, but I’ll give you your money back – I don’t want to be part of it.’ ‘Are you serious?’ asked Manoj (Badale). ‘I’m deadly serious,’ I said. ‘Let me sleep on it,” Warne wrote in his book.

Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack earlier in March. He was in Thailand for a holiday at the time of the unfortunate incident. It will be a fitting tribute to Shane Warne if Rajasthan Royals defeat Gujarat Titans in the final tonight. Rajasthan's players will be eager to advance a step further and win the trophy for Warne.

