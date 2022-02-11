Shane Watson Names 5 Players He Thinks Will Shine At The IPL Auctions 2022

Former Australian star all-rounder Shane Watson has released a video on his social media account ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions. In the video, the Queensland player was talking about five players who, according to him, every franchise would love to have in their team.

Franchise T20 cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL) conducts an auction every year where players are bought by different franchises.

IPL Auction 2022: Shane Watson's list of favourite players

David Warner

The Australian opener didn't have a great IPL last season where his team's management Sunrisers Hyderabad snatched his captaincy and made him sit the dug-out. But the opener proved his worth in the T20 World Cup 2020 which was scheduled just after IPL. Warner scored 289 runs with three half-centuries in seven innings at an average of 48.16. The opener also blasted a quickfire 38 ball 53 in the finals of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand. Talking about Warner, Shane Watson said, "He has a point to prove."

Shreyas Iyer

The star Indian batter had a dream start in his Test career against New Zeland where he scored 202 runs at an average of 50.5 with a century and a half-century. Iyer also has an impressive track record in IPL where he has scored 2,375 runs at a strike of 123.96. Shane Watson praised Iyer and called him "an impressive batsman."

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh, Australia's middle-order batter, is also one of those players who is doing the patch. His purple patch seems never-ending. After helping Aussies lift the T20 World Cup where he was the second run-getter for Australia with a stand-out strike-rate of 146.82, he went on to win the Big Bash League (BBL) where he scored more than 300 runs at an average of 57.83 and strike rate of 142.79. Almost every team on the auction is expected to try to bag him and solidify their middle-order. Talking about the Australian all-rounder Watson said, "He has been a match-winner in every game that he has played over the last year, so he is going to be on fire I believe."

Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leggie Chahal has been struggling for the past two years. The leg-spinner was not included in India's T20 World Cup because of his bad form. Not only in International cricket but the player has been struggling even in T20 cricket. But the quality of such players can not be ignored while entering a mega auction. In the ongoing one day series against West Indies, Chahal became the 5th fastest Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets. Chahal achieved this feat in 60 ODIs. the leg spinner has an impressive IPL record where he has picked 139 wickets at an average of 22.28. Talking about him, the Australian allrounder said, "No. 4 is my mate from RCB Yuzvendra Chahal. Match-winning leg-spinner bowls well to left and right-handers, takes crucial wickets in the middle and he is going to be one of the hot picks."

Kagiso Rabada

With lethal pace, perfect line and length and good swing with the new ball, the South African player has everything which every team requires. Teams are going to run riot for him on the table. The speedster has an excellent IPL record where he has picked 76 wickets in 50 matches at an average of 20.53 “He knows how to ball at the top, middle and death. He is going to be one of the players that the teams go hard at," Watson said.

Ending the video former Australian allrounder said, "Super exciting times ahead. I can’t wait to see how the cards fold”