Shane Watson Reacts To Viral Internet Image With Rishabh Pant During DC Vs RR Match

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson has reacted to an image with captain Rishabh Pant that went viral post a controversial finish to the DC vs RR clash. The two could be seen having an animated discussion in their dugout after controversy erupted in the final over of the match when the DC side were infuriated at an umpiring decision.

The on-field umpires had not called a no-ball for a ball despite it seemingly being above batter Rovman Powell's waist. Had the umpire given a no-ball, DC would have required 17 runs to win off the last four deliveries, with Powell on strike, who had just smacked three sixes of the first three deliveries.

As a result of the controversial call, not only were the DC camp annoyed off the field, but they also sent coach Pravin Amre on the field to have a discussion with the on-field officials. Following some heated moments, Powell seemed to have lost his momentum, with the Pant-led side losing by a margin of 15 runs.

DC vs RR controversy: Shane Watson reacts to viral image

While speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, Shane Watson said, "Yeah, I've seen that meme of me talking to Rishabh with my hand out. It got a little bit of coverage!" The former Australian all-rounder went on to add, "It was chaotic for those couple of minutes. It was pretty hard. But in the end, it is what it is. There are times when either side isn't always happy with some decisions. So, you got to get on with it."

With head coach Ricky Ponting not in the dugout due to isolation, Watson believes that things perhaps got out of hand as he added, "But you look back at all those couple of minutes and saw the difference in all the parts that happened around. And Ricky Ponting not being there as well didn't help direct the ship. In a way, it was a perfect storm where things got out of hand."

Watson concluded by stating 'No one is proud of what happened out there.' However, he believes that there is no point in discussing the matter any further and that they had to get on with it. As a result of the incident, both Pravin Amre and Rishabh Pant were fined 100 percent of their match fees. And that was not it, as Amre was also banned for one match.

Following a controversial end to the DC vs RR game, Delhi Capitals players will hope that they can keep that behind and focus on their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, which is set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium on April 28. The game will begin live at 7:30 PM IST.

Image: Hotstar, IPL/BCCI