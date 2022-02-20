Shane Watson Says Tim David Will Be Under Pressure At Mumbai Indians; 'With High Price..'

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson feels that Singapore-born Australian Tim David will be under immense pressure during his stint with the Mumbai Indian given the price tag he was sold for. The Singapore national was bought by the Mumbai based franchise for INR 8.25 crore.

“Definitely, with the high price tag, comes a lot of expectations and pressure from your franchise. It is not until you get into the gametime when you really know how to absorb that pressure that is there. I have seen a number of players who have had that expectation and they thrived under it — Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are those kinds of guys,” Shane Watson told on the ‘ICC Review’ show.

“But there are a number of guys, you can see that the pressure suffocated their performance. Tim David of Singapore plays in the BBL, first time he has got the opportunity to play in the IPL and he will play for Mumbai Indians, so there will be pressure. It does provide different complexities and it is exciting about the IPL,” he added.

Tim David has experience of playing for various franchises across the globe, the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League and Southern Brave in The Hundred and Saint Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League.

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that Tim David who has played 14 T20Is for his country of birth Singapore is being considered by the Australian cricket team. However, it is said that Tim David is keen to continue playing for Singapore despite being eligible to play for Australia under the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules.

IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.

Image: Instagram/ SRWATSON33/ TIMDAVID8