Shardul Calls Rohit & Rahane His 'Bodyguards', Chahal's Reply Leaves Everyone In Splits

Shardul Thakur took to his official Instagram handle and shared an image with his national teammates Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane with a top-notch cheeky caption. "Having bodyguards is just a part of being famous I think," he captioned the post.

However, it was Chahal's reply to that caption that stole the show. Here's what he wrote:

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his sense of humour, hilariously replied to the post with "Bodyguards ki body kahan hai Thakur sahib,“ along with a series of laughing emoticons. Ajinkya Rahane also took to the comment and funny wrote back to Shardul Thakur: “Just walking you out of the dressing room.”

All the four cricketers are currently with the respective IPL teams ahead of the 2022 season. Shardul Thakur after playing his trade for the Chennai Super Kings will be seen playing for the Delhi Capitals, while Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen playing for Rajasthan Royals. Rohit Sharma will meanwhile continue to lead the Mumbai Indians while Ajinkya will be seen in Kolkata Knight Riders this season.

IPL: Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious tweets on Rajasthan Royals profile

Taking to Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle Yuzvendra Chahal posted a series of few chucklesome tweets. Chahal posted a funny video claiming to be the reason why the moon is still spinning around the earth and through a separate post, he announced himself as the franchise's new skipper. The post also received acknowledged from the 'actual' skipper Sanju Samson who wrote "Congrats Yuzi" to which Yuzvendra Chahal (in Rajasthan Royals' account) replied, "Jealous jealous"

Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen engaging in a fun conversation with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin "Where are you my love @ashwinravi99. no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein? (is there anyone else in your life?)” he wrote using Rajasthan Royals' profile. Sharing a picture of him arriving in response to the tweet, Ashwin wrote, "Thought I would just quietly blend in. I am here now."

That wasn't that all of it, as the funny banter between Ashwin and Chahal (under the guise of RR's Twitter handle) continued as the latter wrote, “You will look cute in pink (translated)" to which, R Ashwin retorted, "should I give back my blue cap(translated).”

