Shikhar Dhawan Gets 'knocked Out' By Father For Not Reaching IPL 2022 Playoffs; Watch

Punjab Kings ended their Indian Premier League 2022 campaign on a high last Sunday, with a five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Mayank Agarwal-led side finished the league stage with seven wins and as many defeats, finding themselves at sixth in the IPL 2022 points table. PBKS failed to qualify for the Playoffs as RCB sealed the final Playoff berth with eight wins to their name.

Meanwhile, PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a fun reel of him alongside his father. In the video, Dhawan can be seen getting beaten up by his father, and as captioned by the cricketer, he received the beating for failing to qualify for the IPL 2022 Playoffs. “Knock out by my dad for not qualifying for knock outs ,” Dhawan wrote in the caption of the hilarious reel.

Watch Shikhar Dhawan getting knocked out by his father:

It is pertinent to mention here that Dhawan was one of the top cricketers among Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and others who joined the Punjab-based franchise ahead of the 2022 season. Dhawan was also of the most expensive players acquired in the IPL 2022 mega auction by PBKS, as the team spent Rs 8.25 crore to acquire his services.

Shikhar Dhawan: Highest run-scorer for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

Living up to his reputation, Dhawan finished the season as the best performer for the squad as he scored a total of 460 runs in 14 matches. He hit the maximum of 88* runs in an innings while scoring half-centuries on three occasions. He hit runs at a strike rate of 122.67 with an average of 38.33.

A look at the top performers for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

However, the team failed to qualify for the Playoffs as they lacked a team effort in numerous important moments between matches. Livingstone was the next top scorer for Punjab with 437 runs in 14 games with a strike rate of 182.08. Bairstow was the third-highest scorer with 253 runs in 11 games, while skipper Mayank finished the season with 196 runs in his tally. On the bowling front, Rabada finished the season as the highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets in his tally from 13 games.

