Mumbai Indians will be playing their final match against Delhi Capitals with the five-time champions looking to end their season on a winning note. If MI wins the game, they have a chance to move from the bottom of the points table. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are looking to secure a berth in IPL Playoffs and for that, they will have to defeat MI. While the match is touted as a thrilling encounter, voices have been raised seeking the inclusion of Arjun Tendulkar in the squad for the final match

MI vs DC: Ravi Shastri wants Arjun Tendulkar to debut in IPL 2022

MI skipper Rohit Sharma had earlier hinted at changes in the team for the final match, however, the question still remains if Arjun Tendulkar will make his IPL debut? Tendulkar junior has been warming the bench and is yet to make his debut for Mumbai Indians, however, former Team India coach Ravi Shastri feels that the final match will be a perfect opportunity for MI to give the youngster a chance to perform on the big stage.

During an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Ravi Shastri said, " “Why not? I have seen him in the nets. The Tendulkar name is a big name and he has very big boots to fill. But he bowls ‘theek thaak’ (decent), swings the new ball into the batters and is tall so gets the bounce too. So why not? If they have lost 11 matches then why does it matter? If they give Arjun a chance and if he does well in his first match it’s good for the future.”

Will Arjun Tendulkar play for Mumbai Indians?

Out of the original 24 squad players, Mumbai Indians have already played 21 and only Aryan Juyal, Rahul Buddhi and Arjun Tendulkar are the remaining players who are yet to get a game. Arjun, who has been with the side for a couple of years now, may finally get his MI cap on Saturday. Coming to Arjun Tendulkar's performance the left-arm pacer has played two T20 games for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. The youngster was picked by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 Lakh during the IPL 2022 Mega auction.

The 22-year old dropped hints about making his MI debut with a series of videos. Arjun shared videos from the practice games where he was making life difficult for the MI batters including the likes of Dewald Brevis by bowling yorkers. One video had a title of 'yorkers' where he landed a couple of deliveries in the black hole.