Shreyas Iyer Angrily Screams At Venkatesh Over Mix-up, Argues With McCullum Later; Watch

The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer is usually a very cool customer on the field however the pressure of chasing the huge target set by Rajasthan Royals got to him which was visible during the match. Shreyas Iyer was involved in a heated exchange with teammate Venkatesh Iyer when being denied the second run by his teammate.

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer gets angry with Venkatesh Iyer

The incident of Shreyas Iyer shouting at Venkatesh Iyer during the RR vs KKR match happened on the penultimate ball of the 16th over of the KKR innings. Venkatesh had hit the ball towards the deep point area for a single. After completing the first run Shreyas saw an opportunity to take a double, while Venkatesh responded positively to the call he sent his captain back when he was almost at the middle of the pitch. Though Shreyas made it back in time and avoided being run out, he was not happy with his partner's running. The Knight Riders skipper immediately shouted at his partner to let him know about his mistake.

Besides Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer was also seen upset with coach Brendon Mccullum with the KKR skipper having an argument over some issue. A video shared by a cricket fan shows Shreyas Iyer complaining about something to the head coach McCullum who was sitting in the dugout. Shreyas Iyer had his bat and helmet in his hands and was talking to the coach about some action on the field. The KKR coach however did not have anything to say at that point.

IPL 2022: Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer score half-centuries KKR fall short of the target

Jos Buttler's second century of the IPL 2022 tournament helped Rajasthan Royals score over 200 runs in their innings as KKR bowlers failed to pick up wickets. Despite losing an early wicket Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch looked set at the crease with KKR in cruise control of chasing down the target. After Finch's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer did carry his bat and almost brought this team close to the victory. However, the win eluded them with Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turning the match on its head in his last over. Chahal picked up four wickets in one over which also included his maiden hattrick to snatch victory from jaws of defeat for the Royals.