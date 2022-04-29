Shubman Gill's 'call Gujarat Titans For Entertainment' Gets Stern Reply From Yuvraj Singh

Gujarat Titans earned a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match no. 40 of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Wednesday, following a thrilling final over the finish. Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia hit a total of four sixes in the final over of the game and cruised to the target of 196 runs, just in time to pick up the win and reach to the top of the IPL 2022 points table. Following the conclusion of the match, GT opener Shubman Gill took to his official Instagram handle and posted pictures of the match, with the caption saying, “Call @gujarat_titans for entertainment,” with a winking emoji.

On spotting the youngster’s post, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh came up with a stern reply saying, “Very entertaining your shot was,” with a furrowed eyebrows emoji. Yuvraj’s comment can be referred to the irresponsible shot played by Shubman against SRH, which saw him getting dismissed on the individual score of 22 runs in 24 balls. GT looked strong in their opening stand as Gill and Wriddhiman Saha took the score to 69/0 before Gill was bowled out by SRH speedster Umran Malik.

Have a look at Shubman Gill's post and Yuvraj Singh's comment here:

Umran Malik returned with a 5-wicket haul after dismissing Shubman Gill

While Malik delivered the ball on the off stumps’ line, Gill misjudged the ball and went to make some room, but got bowled after getting beaten by the pace. After Gill’s dismissal in the eighth over, Umran went to dismiss GT skipper Hardik Pandya in the 10th over, Saha in the 14th over, David Miller in the 16th over, before completing his five-wicket haul in the 16th over by dismissing Abhinav Manohar.

However, the duo of Rashid and Tewatia hit 59 runs in 24 balls for the sixth wicket stand and took Gujarat through to the victory. Despite Gill’s dismissal, his opening partner earlier continued to hold the innings with one end and went on to hit 68 runs in 38 balls, with the help of 11 fours and one six. At the same time, despite losing the game, Umran received the Player of the Match award for his brilliant figures of 5/25 in four overs.

