Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag has opened up on his argument with Harshal Patel during the IPL 2022 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After the conclusion of their altercation, 20-year-old Parag revealed that Mohammed Siraj called him and told him to behave like a kid.

Via a gaming stream on Rooter, Riyan Parag opened up on his infamous fight with Harshal Patel as he said, "Last year, Harshal Patel had dismissed me when we were playing against RCB. I was walking back. Then, he made a hand gesture telling me to go away. I didn't see that on the spot. I saw that when I went back to the hotel and saw the replay. It stuck in my mind since."

The 20-year-old went on to add, "Now, when I hit him (Harshal) in the last over (against RCB in IPL 2022), I did the same gesture. I didn't say anything, I didn't abuse. But then, Siraj called me. Harshal didn't say anything. When the innings ended, Siraj called and said, “Hey, come here, come here'. He said, 'you're a kid, behave like a kid'. I told him, 'bhaiya, I'm not saying anything to you'. By then, players from both the teams came and it ended there. Later, Harshal didn't shake my hand. which I thought was a little immature."

Rajasthan Royals had an incredible IPL 2022 season

While the Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to beat debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final, they did have an outstanding IPL 2022 season. The Sanju Samson-led side finished the league stages in second place with 18 points, only two points behind leaders GT. RR also had the two best players of the tournament.

English batter Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap with 863 runs to his name in just 17 innings, at a fantastic average of 57.53 and strike rate of 149.05. His season included four centuries and four fifties, with a highest score of 116. Meanwhile, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap with 27 wickets after 17 matches, with a best of 5/40.