Skipper Jadeja Bows Down To 'God Of Cricket' MS Dhoni Post Last-over Thriller: Watch

MS Dhoni rewinded the clock and put his finishing skills on display as CSK beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets. The loss for MI was their seventh on the trot in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. The former Chennai Super Kings skipper snatched victory from jaws of defeat to hand the team their second win of the season. It was a hard-fought contest that went to the last over and Dhoni kept a cool head to lead the team to victory.

MI vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja bows down to 'God of cricket'

MS Dhoni smashed MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat for 6,4, 2, and 4 to win the match by three wickets. While he was returning to the dugout, Dhoni was met by current CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja, who bowed down to him in respect and acknowledged his heroics. Watch the video here:

Nobody finishes cricket matches like him and yet again MS Dhoni 28* (13) shows why he is the best finisher. A four off the final ball to take @ChennaiIPL home.



MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni final over heroics

Mumbai Indians put 155 runs on the board courtesy of a fine half-century from Tilak Verma, however they kept themselves in the match by picking up wickets at regular intervals. Ambati Rayadu and Robin Uthappa looked to have taken the match away with a fine partnership. After the partnership was broken, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians fought their way back as the bowlers kept nerves of steel to force pressure on CSK batsmen. Rohit Sharma and Co. had their eye on the finishing line, however, the drama was just about to start with MS Dhoni still at the crease.

The quick cameo from Dwaine Pretorius (22 from 14), who kept CSK alive in the match. Coming to the final over, CSK needed 17 off 6 deliveries with MI skipper Rohit Sharma handing the ball to Jaydev Unadkat. CSK did not have the best of starts losing Pretorius off the very first delivery. Bravo took a single off the second delivery and left Dhoni with 16 to get off the last four deliveries. The veteran cricketer first hit a six and then smashed a boundary in the very next ball to bring down the equation to six off just two deliveries. The fifth delivery saw Dhoni taking quick two runs. With a four needed off the last delivery to win the match, the 40-year-old managed to score the winning runs.